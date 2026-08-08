3 V6 Engines With Shockingly Large Displacements

Historically, miost of the largest-displacement engines in production today, only one is a six-cylinder. Even then, it's an inline-6 rather than a V6. Historically, most of the largest six-cylinders in production have been of the inline variety. Oldsmobile's giant 707 cu-in (11.6-liter) inline-six is a particularly gargantuan example, and it could be found in its flagship cars in the early 1910s. Two decades later, huge inline-six engines were still popular in luxury cars like the legendary Bentley 8 Litre, which wore its engine's displacement as its nameplate.

In general, V6 engines don't reach displacements anywhere close to their inline-six or V8 cousins. Many of the highest-horsepower modern V6 engines feature displacements in the 3.0-liter range, but there are a handful of older V6 engines that have boasted significantly higher displacement figures.

Many of those big V6 engines can be found under the hoods of trucks, but a few cars have also sported a high-displacement V6 in place of a traditional V8. These three engines are among the largest-displacement V6s to feature in production vehicles to date, with each one with the kind of displacement figure you'd expect to see in a V8 or V12 instead.