Why TVs Have Terrible Resale Value

Consumers have various options when seeking ways to minimize the cost of tech and gear upgrades. For instance, if you're in the market for a new and improved model of a device or appliance you already own, you may sell the used one to raise some cash for the new purchase. Just be aware that not all tech has stellar resale value. Used TVs in particular can be quite difficult to sell for decent money.

There are a few reasons you might struggle to find someone willing to pay much money for your used TV. A key one is the fact that new units have gotten much more affordable in recent years than they may have been in the past. Various factors theoretically account for this drop in price. Competition is just one example. With so many manufacturers offering TVs that would have been considered state-of-the-art just a decade or so ago, companies have had to find ways to minimize costs without sacrificing quality to avoid being edged out.

Regardless of the specific reasons why new TVs don't cost as much as they used to, it makes sense that consumers wouldn't be willing to pay much for pre-owned units. When it's possible to get a new TV for a fairly low cost, few will risk buying a TV that might not work perfectly just to save a few bucks.