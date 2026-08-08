Why TVs Have Terrible Resale Value
Consumers have various options when seeking ways to minimize the cost of tech and gear upgrades. For instance, if you're in the market for a new and improved model of a device or appliance you already own, you may sell the used one to raise some cash for the new purchase. Just be aware that not all tech has stellar resale value. Used TVs in particular can be quite difficult to sell for decent money.
There are a few reasons you might struggle to find someone willing to pay much money for your used TV. A key one is the fact that new units have gotten much more affordable in recent years than they may have been in the past. Various factors theoretically account for this drop in price. Competition is just one example. With so many manufacturers offering TVs that would have been considered state-of-the-art just a decade or so ago, companies have had to find ways to minimize costs without sacrificing quality to avoid being edged out.
Regardless of the specific reasons why new TVs don't cost as much as they used to, it makes sense that consumers wouldn't be willing to pay much for pre-owned units. When it's possible to get a new TV for a fairly low cost, few will risk buying a TV that might not work perfectly just to save a few bucks.
Tech enthusiasts agree that used TVs don't sell for much
While anecdotal reports aren't a substitute for hard data, anyone thinking about selling a used TV might benefit from checking a few discussions on this topic in communities like Reddit's r/4kTV subreddit. In multiple threads, users tend to agree that it can be quite difficult to get a buyer to take a pre-owned TV off your hands for much money. Users discussing this topic echo the points made earlier, explaining that potential buyers are keen to remind them they can always get new units for not much money in today's market.
Nevertheless, per such discussions, some factors can make certain used TVs more attractive to buyers than others. As with any piece of tech, a TV's components can and will break down over time. This is likely one of the reasons consumers don't pay much for pre-owned units: They know an older unit's condition is only going to continue diminishing with further use. However, tech-savvy consumers might also know that some brands build TVs that last longer than others. As such, a used TV from a reputable brand might fetch a buyer, while a comparable TV from a manufacturer with a worse reputation may struggle to attract bargain-hunters.
Size is another detail impacting a TV's resale value. In the discussions cited above, users point out that size is often a major detail shoppers consider when looking for pre-owned TVs. Again, you might not get much money for it, but a larger used TV typically has a better chance of selling than a small unit.
Tech innovations limit the resale value of TVs
TVs belong to a class of tech products with low resale value, partly because they become outdated very quickly. Essentially, TV manufacturers are virtually always introducing new features and innovations that yield significant performance differences between current models and models that are just a few years old. Unless you've had the unit for less than five years, any used TV you try to sell will likely appear behind the times to a potential buyer when compared to the most recent models.
That's not to say there are no instances when a used TV might fetch a good price. Appliances and tech that qualify as vintage may be worth thousands if they appeal to collectors who know how to spot valuable used tech finds. It's also worth noting that selling the unit isn't the only way to get rid of an old TV. You may consider other options, like donating the TV or contacting the manufacturer to find out if they accept returns for refurbishment purposes.
If you do sell your TV, manage your expectations when considering how much money you might realistically sell it for. Once more, factors like the TV's size and manufacturer will play critical roles in determining how easily you sell your pre-owned unit. You may also have more success selling your TV if you price it fairly.