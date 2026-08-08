4 Impact Drivers At Home Depot With Better Ratings Than DeWalt

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If you're in the market for dependable, high-quality tools and don't mind paying up, DeWalt is undoubtedly a brand to consider. Its power tools, including its impact drivers, are some of the best in the business. At the same time, DeWalt isn't necessarily the be-all-end-all of impact driver manufacturers. According to user ratings on the Home Depot website, many impact drivers have left customers more satisfied than DeWalt offerings.

As ubiquitous and popular as DeWalt is on job sites, it's far from unheard of for other brands to surpass its offerings in certain categories. Several cheaper impact drivers outshine DeWalt in value, for example — and, in the case of those on the Home Depot website, have higher customer ratings than comparable DeWalt tools, with qualities like performance, design, and ease of use all highlighted in the written reviews.

Home Depot sells a nearly countless number of ¼-inch impact drivers, but only a few have higher ratings than their DeWalt equivalents. These are a handful of the standout models and the reasons why Home Depot customers gave them such high marks.