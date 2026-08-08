4 Impact Drivers At Home Depot With Better Ratings Than DeWalt
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If you're in the market for dependable, high-quality tools and don't mind paying up, DeWalt is undoubtedly a brand to consider. Its power tools, including its impact drivers, are some of the best in the business. At the same time, DeWalt isn't necessarily the be-all-end-all of impact driver manufacturers. According to user ratings on the Home Depot website, many impact drivers have left customers more satisfied than DeWalt offerings.
As ubiquitous and popular as DeWalt is on job sites, it's far from unheard of for other brands to surpass its offerings in certain categories. Several cheaper impact drivers outshine DeWalt in value, for example — and, in the case of those on the Home Depot website, have higher customer ratings than comparable DeWalt tools, with qualities like performance, design, and ease of use all highlighted in the written reviews.
Home Depot sells a nearly countless number of ¼-inch impact drivers, but only a few have higher ratings than their DeWalt equivalents. These are a handful of the standout models and the reasons why Home Depot customers gave them such high marks.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless ¼-inch Impact Driver
As a Home Depot-exclusive line, Ryobi is considered one of the top tool brands sold at only one hardware chain. While Ryobi's tools are generally more budget-friendly and not quite as pro-level as DeWalt, they still pack a punch and get the job done. In fact, one of its impact drivers, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless ¼-inch Impact Driver, currently has significantly more reviews and a cumulative higher rating on the Home Depot website than similar units from DeWalt. This Ryobi has a brushed motor, delivering 1,800 inch-pounds of torque and reaching up to 3,400 IPM. As part of the Ryobi 18V system, it's compatible with any of the brand's 18-volt batteries, too.
As of publication, 99% of customers who left reviews recommend this $59.00 model, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on around 1,600 user ratings. Many appreciated the build quality, its power, and the comfortable shape and weight. Several also spoke to the price, which they found more than suitable for what the driver could do. With that said, do be aware that the $59.00 doesn't include a Ryobi battery or charger. If you're interested in this impact driver and haven't already bought into Ryobi's One+ ecosystem, you'll have to spend at least $100 on Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery and Charger Starter Kit.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver
Milwaukee makes a wide range of tools, from niche products like press tools and nibblers to more conventional offerings like impact drivers. Some of those impact drivers have also ended up being better-liked by Home Depot customers than DeWalt's offerings. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, for example, has become a true standout compared to similarly-specced compact DeWalt impact drivers. It runs on a 12-volt Milwaukee battery, which provides the juice necessary for the brushless motor to generate 1,300 inch-pounds of torque and max out at 3,500 rpm via a variable speed trigger.
This mini impact driver has a 4.8 out of five-star score, based on over 1,300 ratings, and 93% of Home Depot shoppers said they'd recommend it at $149. Most appreciate the size as, at 5 inches tall and 2.1 inches wide, it's easy to use in tight spaces. Most seem to agree that Milwaukee's offering is surprisingly powerful for its size and has decent battery life too. Speaking of the battery, you can also get the impact driver in a kit that comes with a 2.0Ah battery and bag for just $10 more than the tool itself.
Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless ¼-inch Cordless Variable Speed Impact Driver
Much like DeWalt, Makita products are generally considered strong choices for building out a power tool collection. Thus, it's not too surprising that some of its power tools are comparable to and even surpass DeWalt equivalents in consumers' eyes. For example, the $159.00 Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless ¼-inch Cordless Variable Speed Impact Driver has a better rating from more customers than similar DeWalt impact drivers available at Home Depot. It promises 1,500 inch-pounds of torque and variable speed between 0 and 3,400 rpm, and Makita claims that the brushless motor offers better energy efficiency and durability.
This Makita unit currently has a 4.7 out of five stars based on over 1,400 ratings. Customer reviews praise it on multiple fronts, backing up the 96% customer recommendation rate. It's commonly described as a powerful impact driver that lasts an impressively long time on a single battery charge. Many also appreciate the smaller size, which makes it perfect for hard-to-reach areas. Numerous buyers felt the price was fair, though this is another case where it lacks a battery and charger. Fortunately, Makita offers the 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit, which bundles this impact driver with a 3.0 Ah battery, a charger, and a carrying bag, for $179.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver
Milwaukee has another ¼-inch impact driver that customers have ended up rating more highly than DeWalt's comparable options, namely Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, which retails for $179.00 from Home Depot. It's not cheap, but customer sentiment suggests that it's one of the many expensive Milwaukee tools that are worth buying, based on its 4.7-star rating from just over 1,500 ratings. Much like other highly regarded impact drivers covered here, it has a brushless motor, which, in this case, provides 2,000 inch-pounds of peak torque and runs at speeds between 0 and 3,900 rpm.
While this is not a particularly compact impact driver, many customers still felt that it was light and maneuverable enough for tight areas and prolonged use. Other points of praise include the battery life, overall build quality, and power. It's a strong, long-lasting, and capable tool, although the high tool-only price has prompted several customers to admit that it is a pricey buy.