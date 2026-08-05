What Is The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A Computer And The Wall?

You may be tempted to place your PC wherever it's convenient, but remember that the placement affects its performance. The floor is the default choice for many people; this puts the PC out of sight and tends to provide easy access if needed. The problem with this placement is that the floor tends to be a great place for your PC fans to vacuum up dust, pet hair, dirt, carpet fibers, and other microscopic detritus. Most mid-size PC cases have a downward-mounted power supply that has an intake fan to pull in air, and these fans can easily pull in the aforementioned debris.

Keeping the PC on your desk is a popular alternative, and while that makes it less susceptible to pulling in debris, placement still matters here. If the desk is facing or adjacent to a wall, some users may be tempted to force the case against the wall to maximize desk space. This is a bad idea, as it can affect the computer's ventilation. The majority of PCs pull outside air from the front and bottom, and exhaust it at the rear. Blocking the rear, or any of the vents around the case where warm air can escape, can cause thermal issues. Even worse would be to put a PC inside a cabinet, where the heat would be trapped and quickly lead to the machine overheating, although some budget office PCs do fine in such scenarios.

Some amount of dust in your PC is unavoidable, which is why cleaning it is part of good maintenance, but airflow is critical to keeping it running smoothly. Many PC manufacturers recommend maintaining anywhere from 2 to 8 inches of clearance at the vents, depending on the machine.