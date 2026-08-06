5 SUVs With Better Safety Ratings Than The Volvo XC40

If there's one automotive brand that has become synonymous with safety, it's Volvo. Since the Swedish company introduced the very first three-point seatbelt over 60 years ago, its vehicles have continued to be among the safest machines on the road, often creating safety features that have become standard across the entire automotive landscape. While Volvo has that safety reputation, that doesn't necessarily mean that the current iteration of the company is producing the safest vehicles. In fact, only two current 2026 Volvo models have earned a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety: the EX90 large SUV and XC90 mid-size SUV (along with its plug-in hybrid version). Every other 2026 model comes up short, including the the 2026 Volvo XC40 small SUV.

That isn't to say the XC40 gets poor ratings from the IIHS. On a scale of good, acceptable, marginal, and poor, it earned good ratings for the small overlap front and moderate overlap front crash tests, as well as providing good seat belt reminders. However, it only earned acceptable ratings for its side crash test and whiplash prevention. There are also several areas that the IIHS didn't test the XC40 on, such as its headlights, front crash prevention, and LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) ease of use.

Because of these setbacks, a number of small SUV competitors from all around have been able to greatly outshine the Volvo XC40 in safety, earning either the IIHS' Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ designations. Here, we're going to look at five different models that are generally regarded as more safe by the IIHS than the model designed by the historically safety-minded automaker.