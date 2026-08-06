Can A Cracked Mower Deck Be Welded?

Mower decks live a hard life. Every time you mow, the deck and chute are battered by rocks, dirt, sand, and anything else hiding in your lawn. On top of that, even dry grass carries enough moisture that the underside of the deck gets wet every time you mow. It's hardly surprising that rust and cracks can spring up.

Over time, vibration from the engine and impacts from hidden obstacles slowly expand small weak spots into visible cracks. Meanwhile, manufacturers do their best to protect against corrosion with paint, powder coating, or galvanization, but exposure is inevitable. The spinning blades effectively turn the inside of the deck into a sandblaster. Stones and debris chip away at protective coatings until bare metal is exposed. Once moisture reaches that metal, rust begins its slow but relentless work.

Fortunately, with the exception of plastic mower decks, many cracked mower decks are often repairable by welding. Most mower decks are made from mild steel, which is a relatively straightforward material for MIG welding. Alternatively, some premium or commercial mowers use aluminum decks, and while it's certainly possible, aluminum welding is significantly more demanding. This is usually a job for an experienced TIG welder, notably one of the most difficult welding techniques to learn, demanding precise two-hand coordination, strict temperature control, and consistent arc-distance management.

To avoid the costly task of replacement, welding is an increasingly popular solution to fix a damaged mower deck. But there's a big difference between booger welding a crack shut and repairing it well enough to safely contain a set of two-pound blades spinning at 3,600 RPM. That's something worth considering before breaking out your garage MIG welder.