What Are The Travel Distance Rules For Fire Extinguishers?

OSHA says for Class A fires, which involve ordinary combustible materials like sawdust, employees should never have to travel more than 75 feet to reach a fire extinguisher. Alternatively, your employer's also allowed to use certain standpipe systems or hose stations connected to sprinkler systems instead of Class A extinguishers, as long as they also meet the applicable requirements for those.

Class B hazards, which involve flammable liquids and gases, have stricter requirements. OSHA limits the travel distance from the Class B hazard area to an extinguisher to 50 feet or less. Class C fire extinguishers are for electrical equipment. The distance here will depend on whether the underlying hazard is Class A or B. Based on the answer, extinguisher placement would be either 75 or 50 feet, respectively. Class D facilities, where combustible metal powders, flakes, or shavings are being generated at least every two weeks, also have to have Class D extinguishing agents within 75 feet of the metal-working area. For Class K facilities, which basically amount to commercial kitchens, the fire extinguisher has to be 30 feet away.

One more thing. That distance requirement has to account for walls and other obstructions. It has to be an actual walking path a person could reasonably take. An extinguisher might technically be only 50 or 75 feet away, but if walls or locked doors are in the way, it's not compliant.