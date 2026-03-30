Be Aware: This Fire Hazard May Be Hiding In Your Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You deal with a lot of dangerous things in your garage, which is why it's vital that you take all of the proper safety precautions so you don't end up with an unexpected trip to the ER. You probably know to keep your fingers away from a moving table saw blade and make sure a jacked-up car is stable before you move around underneath it, but there are other safety hazards in your garage that you might be ignoring or otherwise unaware of. This is particularly concerning when it comes to fire safety. We all know that oil, gasoline, propane, and other flammable chemicals need to be stored safely. You might even have a few electronic gadgets that are actually fire hazards out there that you don't even know about, but there is probably at least one, more insidious, substance in your garage that can lead to house fires too –– sawdust.

Anyone who's ever done even a little bit of woodworking knows that sawdust will get everywhere if left unchecked. It usually manifests in the form of an extremely fine powder that your rapidly spinning bits and blades are all too eager to send billowing into the air to spread on every surface in sight. There are a few problems with this. The most obvious is that it makes an absolute mess, but there are some safety concerns as well. There are respiratory issues that can come from breathing too much of the stuff, but what a lot of people might not have considered is that sawdust is also highly flammable. If allowed to accumulate, this dust can prove to be an extreme safety hazard.