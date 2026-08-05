This Free App Will Turn Your Mac Into A USB-C Cable Tester

The switch to USB-C wasn't easy, but we made it. After countless dongles and adapters, most people now own smartphones, laptops, and accessories that, hopefully, all support charging and data transfer through the USB-C standard. Yet, there's very little that's universal about the USB-C experience, and you'll know this if you've had to deal with more than a handful of cables that feature the same connector type but advertise grossly different capabilities.

For instance, the iPhone 17 Pro boasts transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps through its USB-C port, but the cable that Apple ships in the box isn't capable of delivering those speeds. The existence of standards like Thunderbolt 4, USB4, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and Power Delivery means not all USB-C cables are the same. In fact, if you don't pay close attention to a cable's specifications when shopping, you might not even be able to get your workflow going if it involves external monitors or high-speed storage devices.

This is how most of us end up with a drawer full of identical cables, with no easy way to tell what each one actually specializes in. Well, if you own a Mac with Apple Silicon, you can install WhatCable, an app that helps you identify the capabilities of your USB-C cables. The tool is free to use but requires macOS 14 or newer. Download and launch the app, connect a device or charger with a USB-C cable to your Mac, and the app will start displaying information.