Why Do Some Fighter Jets Carry Missiles On Their Wingtips?

When you picture a fighter jet, you likely imagine seeing it with a ton of missiles affixed to its wings. Weapon systems like missiles are affixed to hardpoints, which can be anywhere beneath the wings and fuselage, depending on the model. One place you seldom see a missile, however, is on a fighter's wingtips. Despite that, there are two fighters in the United States military inventory that carry missiles on their wingtip rails as standard operating procedure: the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the F/A-18 Hornet.

The F-16 carries missiles on its wings to counteract wing flutter, which is an instability of flight when the aircraft interacts with the air around it. Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the F-16, has stated that the F-16's ability to carry multiple types of missiles in different stations simultaneously means that its AIM-120 missiles have to be mounted on the wingtips to reduce said flutter.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet also carries a missile on its wingtip, though this is most often variants of the AIM-9X Sidewinder, not the AIM-120. These are carried to counter drones, but outside of that, they also help in reducing wing flutter, though engineers reinforced modern variants of the F/A-18 to reduce this issue. While other aircraft, like the F-15EX Eagle II, carry missiles close to the wingtips, they don't affix them to the rails themselves.