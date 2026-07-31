Honda 'Accord SUV' Could Take On The Subaru Outback In 2029

The Subaru Outback, an affordably priced mid-size SUV meant to tackle off-roading adventures, hasn't really seen a lot of competition in the United States. That may change in 2029 when Honda's so-called "Accord SUV" goes into production, as confirmed by an anonymous insider (via Automotive News).

The "Accord SUV" appears as a lifted Accord hatchback with added utility in Honda's internal planning document — this includes a higher driving position and a useful cargo area. By using the existing Accord platform, Honda could take advantage of the vehicle's long wheelbase, offering a vehicle that would sit somewhere between a sedan and a full crossover. It may also appeal to drivers that miss the days when the Outback was a station wagon rather than an SUV. Not much is known about the rumored Honda Accord SUV — the insider claims that it will arrive alongside the redesigned Accord in 2030 with Honda's next-generation hybrid powertrain. However, Honda told Car and Driver it has no plan to make "this type of vehicle."