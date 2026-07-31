Honda 'Accord SUV' Could Take On The Subaru Outback In 2029
The Subaru Outback, an affordably priced mid-size SUV meant to tackle off-roading adventures, hasn't really seen a lot of competition in the United States. That may change in 2029 when Honda's so-called "Accord SUV" goes into production, as confirmed by an anonymous insider (via Automotive News).
The "Accord SUV" appears as a lifted Accord hatchback with added utility in Honda's internal planning document — this includes a higher driving position and a useful cargo area. By using the existing Accord platform, Honda could take advantage of the vehicle's long wheelbase, offering a vehicle that would sit somewhere between a sedan and a full crossover. It may also appeal to drivers that miss the days when the Outback was a station wagon rather than an SUV. Not much is known about the rumored Honda Accord SUV — the insider claims that it will arrive alongside the redesigned Accord in 2030 with Honda's next-generation hybrid powertrain. However, Honda told Car and Driver it has no plan to make "this type of vehicle."
Why is the Subaru Outback no longer a station wagon?
The Subaru Outback was introduced in 1995 as an off-roading variant of the Legacy sedan, covered in plastic cladding and given extra ground clearance. Over the past few decades, the Outback has been one of Subaru's best-selling vehicles. So, fans of the station wagon were shocked when the 2026 model took a totally different turn.
The Subaru Outback is now an SUV rather than a station wagon. This is because Subaru discontinued the Legacy at the end of 2025, meaning the Outback no longer had a sedan to be built off of. The Outback still has all-wheel drive, plastic cladding, and other Outback-y features, but there is now a space for the Honda Accord SUV, a lifted sedan that isn't quite an SUV — especially if it's as capable off-roading as the Outback. Not everyone wants a Honda CR-V — although it's currently the best-selling SUV in the United States in 2026.