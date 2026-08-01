These Android Phones Are Losing YouTube App Access In 2026

Some Android users have been perfectly fine coasting on Android 6.0 Marshmallow for over a decade now. But all that came to an end in July 2026 when Google dropped an important layer of support for these aging Android smartphones. The official minimum operating system required for Google Play services is now Android 7.0 Nougat. The most immediate and noticeable side-effect of that is that the YouTube app isn't going to work for those of you running Android 6.0 anymore.

To be clear, affected phones aren't going to suddenly stop turning on or lose all of their data. Instead, 6.0 users will slowly start seeing compatibility issues. Expect more and more apps to go the way of YouTube and hit you with similar alerts, as well. You'll see it when you open the YouTube app. Instead of working normally as it should, the app will display a prompt telling you to "Switch to YouTube" and directing you to its mobile site through your phone's browser.

Because Google Play services power many of the key features Android apps depend on behind the scenes (like account authentication, notifications, location services, security protections, and communication between apps), it's not unreasonable to call it the beginning of the end for these 6.0 smartphones losing support in 2026.