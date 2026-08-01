These Android Phones Are Losing YouTube App Access In 2026
Some Android users have been perfectly fine coasting on Android 6.0 Marshmallow for over a decade now. But all that came to an end in July 2026 when Google dropped an important layer of support for these aging Android smartphones. The official minimum operating system required for Google Play services is now Android 7.0 Nougat. The most immediate and noticeable side-effect of that is that the YouTube app isn't going to work for those of you running Android 6.0 anymore.
To be clear, affected phones aren't going to suddenly stop turning on or lose all of their data. Instead, 6.0 users will slowly start seeing compatibility issues. Expect more and more apps to go the way of YouTube and hit you with similar alerts, as well. You'll see it when you open the YouTube app. Instead of working normally as it should, the app will display a prompt telling you to "Switch to YouTube" and directing you to its mobile site through your phone's browser.
Because Google Play services power many of the key features Android apps depend on behind the scenes (like account authentication, notifications, location services, security protections, and communication between apps), it's not unreasonable to call it the beginning of the end for these 6.0 smartphones losing support in 2026.
What to do if your phone is impacted
It's worth reiterating that Google won't be remotely disabling these devices. You can still watch YouTube on your phone, too, even if the app won't work. You just have to watch through the web version, like what the prompt says. You can also use this same browser-based approach for other Google services if app compatibility gets worse in the weeks or months ahead. For example, if the Gmail app stops working, you can try the mobile version of the site.
All that running around and jumping through hoops can get old fast, of course. If you don't feel like dealing with it anymore, you can always upgrade to a newer phone. Before you do that, it's worth checking to make absolutely certain you don't have a software update waiting for you. If that's the case, you might be in the clear after all. Just go to Settings, then System, followed by Software Updates, and see if there's an official upgrade to Android 7.0 or later there. If you're out of luck there, Google says current Android smartphones from Google and Samsung will receive up to seven years of software updates. Upgrading from a device stuck on 6.0 would definitely be a smart move to future-proof your YouTube (and other Google Play services) access.