What Does 'Photo Enforced' Mean On A Speed Limit Sign?

Most drivers in the U.S. likely have a good idea what "radar enforced" means on some speed limit signs. But this isn't the only method law enforcement uses to help ensure that vehicles are moving at safe speeds, whether on a rural road or on a major highway. For example, "photo enforced" means that a speed camera is indeed being used to identify drivers going beyond the speed limit.

This use of cameras is part of an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system. ASE systems are often seen in work zones and school zones, but can be placed in high-speed locations as well. The speed limit signs themselves may be posted before the actual speed camera. This is done in order to notify drivers of the speed limit and also that automated enforcement is being used ahead. If one of these cameras catches a driver speeding, they may receive a speeding ticket that is issued automatically based on the violation recorded by the system.

ASE systems are designed to improve safety by encouraging drivers to slow down. This is especially important in work zones, though workers may not have to be present for you to receive a speeding ticket. According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), these systems have been shown to reduce the number of speeding drivers, as well as crashes, injuries, and fatalities in work zones.