Can You Put Your Wi-Fi Router On The Floor Or Will That Hurt Signal Strength?

You've probably heard by now that Wi-Fi router placement can play a big role in its performance. Bad positioning will negatively affect your signal, both in strength and range. This is just one of several common Wi-Fi mistakes many people make. But what about a Wi-Fi router on the floor? Well, you could put it there, but it's generally not the best location (or idea, for that matter).

The reason is that if your router sits on the floor, a lot of the Wi-Fi signal gets lost into the ground. Plus, being on the floor increases the chances of signal interference due to furniture and similar household objects. Most home Wi-Fi routers have antennas that send the signal sideways (horizontally), rather than up and straight from the tip. So, when you put your Wi-Fi router on the floor, a good chunk of that signal goes directly into the floor instead of where you need it. Also note that walls can get in the way of the Wi-Fi signal, with materials like metal or concrete posing greater barriers than wood or drywall.

Due to this, you should always strive to position the Wi-Fi router somewhere elevated, like a shelf. The higher you place it, the better the signal will spread out horizontally to reach the rest of your home. Additionally, placing it in an open area without many household objects around or near the router will give you the best results. So, pay attention to its surroundings, as it's a good start in optimizing your Wi-Fi router's capabilities.