Here's What You Should Do To Optimize Your Wi-Fi Router's Capabilities When Setting It Up

Ensure your Wi-Fi router is not surrounded by other electronics, large walls, or any other type of obstruction. All these items interfere with the Wi-Fi signal, affecting its strength. As a result, you might experience a weak and slow internet connection. Most importantly, remove electronic items that emit the same frequency as your Wi-Fi router. For instance, the microwave operates in the 2.4 GHz band, which is similar to the frequencies used by most routers; therefore, placing a Wi-Fi router near it is impractical.

In addition to microwaves, cordless telephones, baby monitors, and garage door openers are a few other common household items that emit the same frequency as that of your Wi-Fi router. Therefore, it's better to keep these items as far away from the router as possible.

The antennas play a major role in determining your router's speed and strength. It's crucial to position the antennas in the right direction so that you get the best signal coverage throughout your entire home. For instance, if there are four antennas and you plan to use the Wi-Fi connection from the same floor where the router is placed, then you should place all four antennas vertically.

However, if you live in a multi-story house and plan to use the Wi-Fi connection from all the floors, then you should place the antenna at an angle of 30°. This will allow the router to transmit the signal on the floor where it is placed, as well as the floors both above and below it. If your Wi-Fi router has only one antenna, we recommend placing it in the direction where you want the Wi-Fi signal to be strongest.