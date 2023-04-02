Why Enabling WPS On Your Wi-Fi Network Is A Security Risk

When you think about home Wi-Fi and wireless security, technical concepts like antiviruses, encryption, and vulnerabilities often come to mind. Still, the simpler things usually end up causing the most significant problems. Some of the most successful attacks depend on things as uncomplicated as social engineering. Why bother writing complex malware with a decent chance of being caught by an antivirus if all you need to do is convince someone to click a link?

WPS, or Wi-Fi Protected Setup, is a function on your router meant to help make connecting to your Wi-Fi network easier without entering a password. There are two ways to use WPS. WPS works with a physical button or WPS Personal Identification Numbers (PIN), and neither is particularly safe, but there are different reasons why you'll want to avoid using each.

Where WPA (Wireless Protected Access) security makes you enter a password to access a network, WPS only requires users to enter an eight-digit PIN or press a physical button to access the network. The rest is taken care of by the router itself. WPS is much more convenient, but that convenience comes at the cost of security.