This Is The Best Mustang For First-Time Sports Car Buyers

The Ford Mustang is likely the most quintessential sports car of all time, arguably even more so than the Corvette. I ought to know; many moons ago, something compelled me to write detailed histories of both of these cars, which in the Mustang's case, I published on Mustang Forums. I've worked on them in my time as a tech, driven them, and been around them a lot as someone who frequents car meets.

And all obnoxious owner stereotypes aside, these are some genuinely good entry-level sports cars. They're generally the cheapest way to get a two-door V8 in the United States, for one. Just about every model, even the loathed Mustang II, has its fair share of aftermarket support. Moreover, with the prevalence of crossovers and SUVs nowadays, they're basically one of the only ways you can even get a straightforward, front-engine rear-drive American sports car in general. Moreover, they have history, and a lot of it.

We'll be diving into that history here, because my pick for the best first-time sports car buyer-friendly Mustang is a bit unorthodox. It's not a new one — I can't reasonably justify paying well over 50 grand at the dealership for a basic GT, I'm sorry. Actually, it isn't even made in the past 30 years — though it did outlive its replacement, the Probe. My top choice is, in fact, the third-gen Mustang, better known as the Fox Body.

Why, though? In brief: It's cheap, forgiving, easily-moddable, available, and cool. Of course, I have justifications for all of those reasons; I'll try and keep this as unbiased as possible. Let's get under the hood and discuss it.