5 Of The Best Mini DeWalt Tools You Can Buy In 2026
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Building up a solid collection of power tools is a great way to expand your ability to make and repair things, but different people have different needs. This extends beyond just the types of tools craftspeople use. Some might favor options with more power, while others might favor affordability. Another thing that many collectors often take into account is the size of the tools themselves. Smaller tools can be easier to control, less fatiguing to hold over your head for extended periods, and they can squeeze into tight spaces where other tools might not fit. They also take up less space when you're not using them, making them a great option for apartments and other residences that might not have an abundance of storage.
DeWalt makes a fair number of compact power tools that can make for great additions to any collection. In fact, DeWalt's Atomic line of power tools is specifically designed to be smaller and more maneuverable than its XR line. Any of these products would be more compact than most standard tools of the same type, but it's also good to make sure that they live up to your desired levels of design and performance before committing to a purchase. With that in mind, you may wish to take a look at some of the best mini tools that DeWalt sells. You can get a much better idea of their overall quality by first looking at their specs, examining customer review scores on retailer sites like Amazon and Home Depot, and checking out what professional reviewers have to say.
1. Atomic 20V Max ½-inch Multi-Head Drill/Driver
Take a look at most of the options from the best cordless drill brands, and you'll quickly see there isn't much variation in the general outer design. Some are a little smaller than others, but few are as compact as the $249.00 DCD803B DeWalt Atomic 20V Max ½-inch Multi-Head Drill/Driver.
Unlike most drills that have a standard adjustable chuck just past the clutch ring at the front, this one has a drop-in load mechanism that allows you to choose from multiple different attachments, including a ¼-inch quick-connect chuck, a standard ½-inch keyless adjustable metal chuck, a ¼-inch offset chuck, and a ¼-inch right-angle chuck. The ¼-inch chuck cuts back the overall length of the tool significantly, while the ½-inch adjustable one ensures that it still has all the versatility of a standard drill. A yellow security collar helps the user ensure that these attachments are securely locked in place prior to use. This drill isn't just a gimmick either. It has a brushless motor with two different speed settings and a top speed that hits up to 1,650 RPM. So, there's a fair bit of power there too.
It has a weighted score of 4.9 out of 5 on Amazon from 32 reviews, and a 4.8 out of 5 on Home Depot from 98 reviews, with 100% of users stating that they would recommend it. Josh McGaffigan of Pro Tool Reviews gave it incredibly high marks as well, praising its combination of lightweight design, powerful performance, and versatile utility. Meanwhile, Glenda Taylor of Bob Vila gave the tool a 4.8 out of 5 and named it the publication's Tool of the Year.
2. Atomic 20V Max 3-Speed ¼-inch Impact Driver
Another great tool that's useful for just about anyone is a good impact driver. These don't just rotate, but also perform a hammering motion that drives fasteners faster and with more force than a standard drill, and DeWalt is well known for making some really good ones. Those seeking a compact option might want to take a look at the DCF850B DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 3-Speed ¼-inch Impact Driver, which typically runs $129.00.
This tool is only 4 inches in length from front to back, making it significantly stubbier than most. In fact, it's even shorter than its predecessor, the DCF809B, which was 5.1 inches long. That compact size does not mark a dip in quality, however. The tool has three different speed settings to offer users a greater degree of control, with the fastest setting being able to achieve speeds up to 3,250 RPM and exerting 1,825 in-lbs of torque.
This driver has a 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, aggregated from over 1,000 reviews, and a 4.5 out of 5 on Home Depot, from over 1,500 reviews, with 72% of owners claiming they would recommend it to others. Customers generally seem to find that the lightweight design and sheer performance hit well above expectations, particularly calling out the convenience of the 3-speed design. There have been a few reports of durability concerns, though these are varied and there aren't many that consistently cite a specific issue. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews loved it, giving it a 9.4 out of 10 score and stating that even though you lose a tiny amount of performance, the loss is minimal compared to the sheer amount of volume saved in the design.
3. Xtreme 12V Max Variable Speed ⅜-inch Ratchet
The Atomic series is impressive, but there are quite a few other DeWalt tools outside the collection that are both compact and highly rated. One example is the DCF503B DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Variable Speed ⅜-inch Ratchet, which typically runs around $99 to $109. As you may have gathered from the name, this is part of DeWalt's 12V product line, which has a number of lightweight tools that are worth buying. You sacrifice some power, but the benefit is that the batteries you use to power the tools are smaller and lighter as well.
The ratchet is designed to be very compact, measuring 14 inches in length, 2 ½ inches in height, and weighing only 2.43 lbs. It has a brushless motor that DeWalt claims can deliver up to 60 ft-lbs of torque, alongside a variable-speed trigger with a trigger lock, a glass-filled nylon housing for chemical and solvent protection, and a built-in LED worklight.
This tool has a 4.6 out of 5 on the Lowe's site based on 120 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5 on Walmart with 15 reviews. Nearly all of these users were happy with the ratchet's performance, with many stating that it exceeded their expectations for a 12V tool. Shop Tool Reviews performed extensive testing on the ratchet and found that, while it didn't quite hit the promised 60 ft-lb breakaway torque benchmark, it otherwise performed admirably. South Main Auto LLC stated that they're stronger when paired with a 5.0Ah battery, but this will compromise some of the compactness of the back end.
4. Atomic 20V Max 4 ½-inch Circular Saw
Big, clunky saws aren't the best solution for every problem. Sometimes a light, handheld circular saw that can quickly and easily make shallow cuts is just the ticket. For $129.00 ($199.00 original MSRP), you can get the DCS571B DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 4 ½-inch Circular Saw.
This is a rear-stick-handle circular saw that weighs 6.65 lbs. It has a 4 ½-inch blade with a 1 9/16-inch cutting capacity, which means it can cut through a 2x4 and is perfect for common boards, flooring, and sheet goods. It has a brushless motor that can generate a max speed of 4,500 RPM and promises to cut up to 369 linear feet of ¾-inch OSB on a single charge of a 20V Max 5.0Ah battery. The tool has a 45-degree right bevel controlled by a lever, an electronic blade brake, an on-board dust port, a removable auxiliary handle, and a hang hook.
This little guy has a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon with over 7,600 reviews and a matching 4.7 score on Home Depot, where it has more than 2,200 reviews and a 93% recommendation rate from users. Most claim that the tool is light enough to handle easily and powerful enough to cut through dense materials, though a handful of people have noted that it struggles a bit with thicker boards. Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews gave this one an 8.6, thanks to its compact size and easy one-handed cutting ability, though he too noted that it was better as a supplemental tool for light-duty jobs rather than a full-scale circular saw replacement.
5. Rechargeable LED Task Light
You don't actually need to invest in any of the DeWalt battery systems to take advantage of the brand's tools. The company also makes a small selection of products with rechargeable batteries built in. One of the more compact examples is the DCL182 DeWalt Rechargeable Task Light, which retails for around $95-$120 depending on where you get it.
This versatile little light is roughly 3 ½ x 2 ½ x 6 ½ inches and weighs just under a pound. It has an adjustable base that can serve as a prop, a clip, a magnetic mount, or a carabiner for a variety of different positioning options. On top of that, the light has a pivoting head for further adjustability and is IP54 rated for dust and water protection. The LED light itself can put out up to 1,000 lumens in high mode. This is powered by an internal 3.5Ah battery that can be charged with an included USB cord and promises up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
This light has a 4.8 out of 5 on Home Depot from 68 reviews and boasts a 100% recommendation rate from customers. It also has a 4.8 on Lowe's, where it's received another 35 reviews. People generally seem impressed by the light's brightness, size, and wide versatility in how it can be transported and positioned. VCG Construction loved the addition of the carabiner mount and stated that the overall construction of the light was top tier.
How we listed these tools
DeWalt makes a wide range of compact and miniature tools. Many of these are still fairly large products that are simply a bit more compact than the standard models. In making this list, we endeavored to stick to tools that marked a significant reduction in size and weight, and that one could easily carry and use with one hand. We started by looking at the offerings in the Atomic series and then expanded our search to other small tools the company makes. From these options, we selected five of the highest-rated models that we could find.
Once we had our list, we broke down the relevant dimensions and specifications of each tool, then dove into customer reviews to verify that their compact size was one of the most frequently praised qualities and that they still performed on par with larger tools of the same type. We also checked for any frequent complaints that might deter a potential buyer. In this way, we hope to provide our readers with as much information as possible for any potential purchases.