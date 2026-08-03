Why Buick Survived GM's Cuts (But Pontiac Didn't)

Many large businesses in the U.S. regularly face financial challenges, and sometimes, those challenges lead to massive cuts. This has been the case for GM, which has discontinued its share of car brands over the years, including Pontiac. This move came after GM filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009, which led to a massive restructuring plan. But not all GM brands shared Pontiac's fate.

Four GM brands survived the cull: Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC. Buick, for its part, was one of GM's most profitable brands at the time, and this quartet became GM's focus moving forward. In its February 2009 Restructuring Plan filed with the SEC, GM explained that this move would allow it to concentrate product development resources on its core brands, while also improving profitability. GM's initial plan was not necessarily to eliminate struggling brands outside of its core, but to reduce the number of brands competing for limited resources at the time.

In fact, GM intended to maintain Pontiac as a niche offering within its lineup. However, Pontiac was later removed from the company's plans in late 2009 as part of its Brand Rationalization efforts. GM stated that it had "no planned investment for Pontiac," and the brand was eventually phased out by the end of 2010.