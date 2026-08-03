How Much Does A Mazda MX-5 Miata Depreciate Over 5 Years?

To say that the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a beloved sports car would be a bit of an understatement. Since the car's introduction in 1989, Mazda has sold more than a million MX-5s, enough to earn it the title of best-selling two-seat roadster in history. If you've ever had the chance to drive one, it's not hard to see why.

The Miata has never been the fastest, most powerful, or most grippy sports car you can buy. In fact, judged by its raw numbers, the Miata's performance capabilities are middling at best, but the car is not about performance numbers or blazing fast lap times. Instead, the Miata wins over buyers with its incredible balance, and as our reviews of the MX-5 have found, a personality that prioritizes the fun of driving above all else.

As a small two-seat sports car, the Miata is a niche vehicle for sure. In fact, the MX-5 is actually the lowest-selling model in Mazda's lineup by a significant margin. How does that affect its resale value, though? As it turns out, the MX-5 also punches well above its weight when it comes to depreciation, having the best overall resale value of any current Mazda model, retaining 70% or more of its original value after five years.