Not The Mazda MX-5 Miata: iSeeCars Data Reveals The Least-Driven Gas Car In The US
The United States is vast, so — unless you live in a large city — owning a car is pretty much a necessity. Yet it turns out that the kind of car you drive often dictates how much you drive, at least for some of us. Let's be real, if you own a Corvette or a Ferrari, it's probably not your daily driver. Disregarding the price tag, it's simply not practical, especially if you deal with winter weather.
If you'd guess that the popular Stingray or the budget-friendly Mazda MX-5 Miata are the least-driven gas cars in the U.S., however, you'd be wrong. According to iSeeCars, the Ford Mustang takes that spot. Driven only 2,092 miles per year, on average, the car is driven 84% below the gas-vehicle average. In general, sports cars and convertibles dominate the list of the top 10 least-driven vehicles. It appears these types of cars are indeed more often reserved for weekend jaunts and sunny days, rather than daily commutes and school runs.
The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Porsche 911 round out the top three least-driven cars in the U.S., with an average of 3,176 miles and 3,850 miles driven every year, respectively. Interestingly, the 2026 Ford Mustang is a bit cheaper than some of the fancier cars in second and third place, starting at around $32,000. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster has an MSRP of $112,500, while the Porsche 911 also costs six figures and is even more expensive than the Mercedes.
The vehicles most-driven in the U.S., per iSeeCars
The minivan may be the butt of a lot of jokes, but these family-friendly haulers see more miles than any other. Offering plenty of seating and enough cargo space for luggage, sporting equipment, or your pets, it makes sense these vehicles would be used frequently. Specifically, the Chrysler Pacifica and the Chrysler Voyager are the top two most-driven vehicles in the U.S., both averaging over 20,000 miles annually. The massive Chevrolet Suburban secures the third spot, seeing more than 19,600 miles every year.
The Mustang covers fewer miles than any other gas-powered vehicle. But when it comes to the type of vehicle, plug-in hybrids have the lowest overall annual mileage of any category, including EVs and hybrids. Interestingly, conventional hybrids see the most overall annual mileage. The data suggests that plug-in hybrid owners use those vehicles more for local commuting, while conventional hybrid drivers don't hesitate to take their vehicles on longer trips.
When it comes to EVs, Tesla continues to dominate, with the affordable Model 3 and the Model Y representing the two most-driven electric vehicles on the road. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in third, but all three of these models are typically driven less than gas vehicles. Overall, the type of vehicle we drive and how far we drive it often go hand-in-hand, with family-friendly haulers far outpacing sports cars and convertibles when it comes to how many miles are driven every year.