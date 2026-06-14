Not The Mazda MX-5 Miata: iSeeCars Data Reveals The Least-Driven Gas Car In The US

The United States is vast, so — unless you live in a large city — owning a car is pretty much a necessity. Yet it turns out that the kind of car you drive often dictates how much you drive, at least for some of us. Let's be real, if you own a Corvette or a Ferrari, it's probably not your daily driver. Disregarding the price tag, it's simply not practical, especially if you deal with winter weather.

If you'd guess that the popular Stingray or the budget-friendly Mazda MX-5 Miata are the least-driven gas cars in the U.S., however, you'd be wrong. According to iSeeCars, the Ford Mustang takes that spot. Driven only 2,092 miles per year, on average, the car is driven 84% below the gas-vehicle average. In general, sports cars and convertibles dominate the list of the top 10 least-driven vehicles. It appears these types of cars are indeed more often reserved for weekend jaunts and sunny days, rather than daily commutes and school runs.

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Porsche 911 round out the top three least-driven cars in the U.S., with an average of 3,176 miles and 3,850 miles driven every year, respectively. Interestingly, the 2026 Ford Mustang is a bit cheaper than some of the fancier cars in second and third place, starting at around $32,000. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster has an MSRP of $112,500, while the Porsche 911 also costs six figures and is even more expensive than the Mercedes.