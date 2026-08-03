Not The F-150 Or Ranger: KBB Says This Ford Has The Best Resale Value In 2026

Pickup trucks are well known for holding their value, and when you're looking at the industry's overall winners for low depreciation, the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra pickups are at the top of the list. What about Ford, though? Given how many pickup trucks Ford sells yearly, one would assume that the Blue Oval's trucks also do pretty well when it comes to holding their value.

There's certainly some truth to that assumption, but it's actually not the extremely popular Ford F-150 pickup that gets the resale value win, nor is it the mid-sized Ford Ranger. According to KBB's 2026 Best Resale Value Awards, it's actually the compact Ford Maverick pickup, which takes top spot as Ford's lowest-depreciating model.

By KBB's numbers, the Maverick beats out all other Ford vehicles in five-year depreciation and is ranked as the seventh-best new vehicle overall when judged by resale value, besting even highly desirable sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911. There is, however, some discrepancy between KBB's numbers and other sources, which show the Ford Ranger as holding its value better. No matter the source or its specific place in the rankings, though, the Ford Maverick is a truck that definitely holds its value well.