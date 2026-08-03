Not The F-150 Or Ranger: KBB Says This Ford Has The Best Resale Value In 2026
Pickup trucks are well known for holding their value, and when you're looking at the industry's overall winners for low depreciation, the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra pickups are at the top of the list. What about Ford, though? Given how many pickup trucks Ford sells yearly, one would assume that the Blue Oval's trucks also do pretty well when it comes to holding their value.
There's certainly some truth to that assumption, but it's actually not the extremely popular Ford F-150 pickup that gets the resale value win, nor is it the mid-sized Ford Ranger. According to KBB's 2026 Best Resale Value Awards, it's actually the compact Ford Maverick pickup, which takes top spot as Ford's lowest-depreciating model.
By KBB's numbers, the Maverick beats out all other Ford vehicles in five-year depreciation and is ranked as the seventh-best new vehicle overall when judged by resale value, besting even highly desirable sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911. There is, however, some discrepancy between KBB's numbers and other sources, which show the Ford Ranger as holding its value better. No matter the source or its specific place in the rankings, though, the Ford Maverick is a truck that definitely holds its value well.
A new kind of pickup truck
Game-changer is an appropriate term for the Ford Maverick, as it expanded Ford's lineup to include a more sensible and more affordable pickup for buyers who don't need the capabilities of a body-on-frame truck. It may not feel like that long ago, but it's now been over five years since Ford debuted the Maverick, and in that time, Ford has expanded the family to include trims like the off-road-focused Maverick Tremor and the street performance-oriented Maverick Lobo. The Maverick was already popular at launch, and these updates have only helped broaden the truck's market.
On Kelley Blue Book's list of 2026 depreciation award winners, the Maverick is shown retaining an average of 54.1% of its original MSRP after five years, and is the highest-ranked non-Toyota pickup model on the list. Looking at other sources for comparison, iSeeCars depreciation numbers are even better for the Maverick, showing a 68.4% resale value after five years. CarEdge, meanwhile, has the Maverick retaining 61% of its value after five years.
As for the differences between sources, some of that is likely explained by differences in the sales data inputs and how exact depreciation is calculated. Additionally, the Maverick is offered in many different trims with both gasoline and hybrid powertrains, and that variety in options will influence resale value on a vehicle-to-vehicle basis and could skew depreciation averages in one direction or the other.
Affordability and efficiency are in demand
The Maverick is a very strong performer in depreciation, but we shouldn't leave out the fact that the more conventional mid-size Ford Ranger pickup also has great resale value. On the KBB list, the Ranger is ranked tenth overall, retaining 53.4% of its value after five years — less than 1% lower than the Maverick. Elsewhere, iSeeCars and CarEdge actually have the Ranger beating the Maverick in average depreciation.
Beyond the specific numbers or its spot on a list, though, it's not hard to see why the Maverick holds its value well. For starters, the base MSRP of a new Maverick Hybrid is now over $8,000 higher than it was back when the truck debuted. Naturally, the rising cost of a new Maverick will lift the selling prices of used ones, with those original 2021 prices now seeming like unbelievable bargains by today's standards.
Even so, the Maverick still remains quite affordable relative to other trucks on the market, with a starting MSRP that's several thousand dollars lower than the aforementioned Ranger. Additionally, when optioned with its hybrid powertrain, the Maverick is a fuel economy hero, with our Alex Hevesy managing 40 mpg when he reviewed a 2025 model. And it's that small-car fuel efficiency, combined with pickup truck practicality, that keeps Ford's small pickup highly desirable for both new and used buyers alike.