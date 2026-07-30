This Setting Change Could Save You A Lot Of Google Storage Space

Since the early days of smartphones, storage space continues to be a persistent problem. More specifically, running out of it. For Android users, that often translates to your Google account storageand with Google now counting Android device backups toward your account storage limits, it's worth reviewing your backup settings to check for any redundancies. After all, no one wants to pay for more cloud storage space if they don't actually need it.

Android device backups themselves typically only need a small amount of storage, but there's an overlooked setting that might be wasting gigabytes of extra space in your cloud: backing up WhatsApp media through Google Photos. Turns out, this giant messaging app is probably already saving those very same files to the cloud. So by opting in for separate WhatsApp backups to your Google account storage, you're actually backing them up twice.

It's like this: WhatsApp automatically downloads any photos and videos you open and places them into a specific folder on your device. And if you chose to back up every device folder to Google Photos (which you probably did during initial setup way back when), then those downloaded files might also be getting uploaded to Google Photos. The result is the same images and videos being stored twice to your Google account. Messaging apps eat up storage as it is, but this issue doubles the trouble.