Why Some Ford Mustangs Have Independent Rear Suspension (And Others Don't)

It is true that some Ford Mustangs have independent rear suspensions (IRS), while others do not. From the debut of the very first Mustang in April of 1964 until model year 2015, all Mustangs had solid, or "live" rear axles, with the exception of the 1999-2004 Mustang Cobra SVT models, one of which is shown above. Yet whether the rear suspension is independent or not is not necessarily why Ford Mustangs seem to spin out so frequently, though solid rear axles do tend to have a slightly harder time cornering than independent ones.

One of the major reasons why Mustangs have not had independent rear suspensions until recently has lots to do with the cost of a solid axle compared to an IRS setup. Keep in mind that the original 1965 Ford Mustang was a car that promised great performance and an impressive top speed, but at an affordable price. When that original Mustang was in development, one of its engineers had received patents for an independent rear suspension, but while it provided greatly improved handling and ride quality during testing, it was ultimately eliminated due to both its cost and its weight. The solid rear axle was chosen, and the rest was history — at least until 2015 rolled around.

But while a cheaper solid rear axle does keep the cost down, it introduces some other problems, particularly if good handling is something you'd like your Mustang to have. IRS will give engineers, and ultimately customers, a significant improvement in both ride and handling, due to each rear wheel's ability to react independently of the other one, which is not possible with a solid rear axle.