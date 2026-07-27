What Was The Top Speed Of The Original 1965 Ford Mustang?

Answering the question of the top speed of the original Ford Mustang that was made in 1965 is tricky — it depends. For our purposes here, we will use the highest possible top speed that was produced by the highest-performing Ford-produced Mustang of this particular year. We are not including Shelby Mustangs, which were initially made for racing and were not production-line Mustangs. Instead, we will focus on the famous K-code Mustang, about which we have covered how to identify one and what one's worth today.

The K-code Mustang was available between 1964 1/2 and 1967. The K-code engine was a high-performance 289 cubic-inch V8 that produced 271 horsepower, thanks to upgrades to its four-barrel carburetor, cylinder heads, pistons, connecting rods, and lifters. A handling package and dual red-stripe tires were also included, with a fender badge proclaiming "High Performance 289." A four-speed manual transmission was required. In addition, you couldn't get air conditioning or power steering on a K-code, while the car's warranty was shrunken to three months or 4,000 miles. Ford seemed to know exactly who the buyers of these "hi-po" Mustangs would be, which had a lot to do with what made these early Ford Mustangs so iconic.

The performance of the Mustang with the K-code engine was revealed in a road test contained in a 1965 special Mustang edition of Car Life magazine. It did 0-60 mph in 8.3 seconds, made it through the quarter-mile in 15.9 seconds at 85 mph, and hit a top speed of 120 mph at 6500 rpm in top gear.