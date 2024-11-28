How To Identify A K-Code Mustang (And What One's Worth Today)

Does the Ford Mustang even need an introduction? The car has been around for 60 years, immortalized in films from "Bullitt" to "John Wick," and burned into the American psyche. Over the decades, Ford has produced some great and not-so-great Mustangs, but one of the most-prized breeds of this pony car is the K-Code Mustang. Here was a car capable of zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 117.

K-Codes were an option package on the hardtop coupe, convertible, or fastback from 1965 to 1967, deriving the nickname from its 271-horsepower, 289-cubic-inch V8, designated with the letter K in Ford VIN and chassis numbers.

In 1965, it was a pricey $442.60 package on a sticker-priced $3,163 car that didn't offer the creature comforts of air conditioning, automatic transmission, or power steering. Another strike against it if you were budget-minded: K-Codes came with a shorter factory warranty of three months or 4,000 miles. In 1966, the typical new Mustang warranty was 24 months or 24,000 miles, by comparison. That's because the 1965 K-Code was a performance car meant to be driven like one, which translated into wear and tear that Ford didn't want to pay for.

In the end, only 13,231 out of 1,760,678 ponies were bought with this option. So how do you spot this rare beast in the wild, and what are they worth today?

[Featured image by Michel Curi via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]