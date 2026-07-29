Audi Finally Builds A Bigger SUV, But Is It Better?

Audi throws around its "vorsprung durch technik" tagline with drinking-game-worthy frequency, and even though the English translation—"truth in engineering"—is just as snappy, it's always in the language of the automaker's home country. Because in the auto industry, German engineering is advertising gold.

By bringing technologies like all-wheel drive and LED lighting into widespread use, the automaker from Ingolstadt has certainly earned its reputation for engineering innovation. But Audi also has a conservative side, one it specifically shows in the most important market segment. Audi was well behind its German rivals in launching its first SUV (the Q7, in 2007) and it's been happy to ceded full-size SUV sales to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class until now.

The 2027 Audi Q9 arrives at dealerships later this year to finally fill that gap in the lineup, but it's not exactly a poster child for "vorsprung durch technik." It's feature-packed and luxurious, but doesn't so much innovate as put what Audi is already doing on a photocopier and hit "enlarge." And like every other full-size SUV, it reflects American tastes more than those of its country of origin.

The Q9 will be enough to entice new customers—and keep those who previously had to go elsewhere for a bigger SUV—even if it exploits the legacy of German engineering rather than adding to it.