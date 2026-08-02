Odd-Fire Vs. Even-Fire V6 Engines: What's The Difference?

The V-configuration engine has been powering our cars and exciting car enthusiasts almost since the very first car. And while most motoring enthusiasts will associate the engine architecture with the throaty growl of a big-block V8, there are still plenty of great-sounding V6 engines, and some V6 engines can even out-muscle HEMI V8s. In terms of heritage, the V6 engine arrived late to the party and didn't appear in a production car until 1950, when it was used to power the Lancia Aurelia. This engine produced a rather underwhelming 56 horsepower, but the seed was sown.

This engine was an even-firing 60-degree V6 with a displacement of 1.8 liters. However, just what do we mean by describing a V6 as even-firing or odd-firing? To understand this, it helps to know how a V6 completes its four-stroke cycle. In a V6, each cylinder fires once every 720 degrees of crankshaft rotation, meaning the engine as a whole requires a combustion event every 120 degrees. Many V-6s achieve this with a 60-degree layout: This design naturally supports evenly spaced 120‑degree firing intervals; any V6 that achieves equal 120‑degree combustion events across the 720‑degree four‑stroke cycle is considered an even‑firing V6. While this helps the engine run more smoothly, there are still inherent balance issues and other common problems with V6 engines.

Odd-firing V6 engines follow the same basic four-stroke cycle, but their firing intervals aren't evenly spaced. This might seem like a strange design decision; after all, uneven firing sequences can lead to rough-running engines that don't sound like your classic V-configuration engine. This raises the question — Why do odd-firing engines exist at all? To understand this, we need to take a quick history lesson.