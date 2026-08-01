Honda HRX-BE Vs. HRX-BV: What's The Difference Between These Lawn Mowers?

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You can find Honda among the most reliable push lawn mower brands ever built, with the manufacturer noted for offering machines with lengthy service lives. However, Honda announced in late 2022 that it would cease producing gas mower models the following year and instead has released new electric options in their place. In terms of the residential tier, both the HRX-BV and HRX-BE are strong contenders, carrying over the HRX name from previous gas model lineups. Both mowers feature a 4-in-1 Versamow system, Roto-Stop safety capabilities, and a 5-year warranty. But what sets them apart?

The HRX-BV is the more entry-level model of the two. It runs off of a single 8 Ah battery that allows for up to a half hour of runtime and can accommodate a yard size of around ¼ acre in ideal conditions. You'll also notice that the HRX-BV has a prominent speed selecting dial near the handles that allows you to precisely adjust the self-propel pace.

Conversely, the HRX-BE offers more power and runtime, with up to 45 minutes on a 12 Ah battery, making it possible to cut up to .37 acres. In addition, the battery bay (located on the top of the unit) has a second slot for another battery if you want to add even more capability to the machine. Lastly, instead of a dial to adjust the mower's self-propel pace, you get toggle levers on each side of the handles that can be triggered with your thumbs. One incrementally speeds up the unit, and the other slows it down.