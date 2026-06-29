Why You Might Want To Avoid A Lawn Mower That Has A Plastic Deck

There is no shortage of options when it comes to shopping for a yard equipment. Even so, there are definitely lawn mower models you should steer clear of. In many cases, choosing the right type of machine for the job depends a lot on the size of your property. Those with lawns under 1/4 acre are typically good candidates for walk-behind mowers. According to Consumer Reports, the sales numbers between battery powered and gas walk-behind mowers are now even, as cordless electric options have been steadily gaining ground over the last several years.

One of the things you might notice about battery driven mowers is that some of them are equipped with a cutting deck made from composite plastic materials. However, there are a few reasons you may want to opt for metal over composite. That's not to say there aren't advantages with composite or that it won't perform well for your property, but opinions still remain divided.

Comparing different versions of the same mower with different decks can showcase some of these differences. The EGO 56 volt 22-inch walk-behind mower with an aluminum deck offers a few benefits over the Super Composite variant; While the blades rotate at 3,200 RPM on the Super Composite, they spin even faster on the aluminum model at 3,350 RPM. A blade rotating at a higher rate can provide a superior cut and handle more demanding lawns, cutting clippings into smaller bits with greater efficiency. Although most telling is the difference in warranty between the two, with Super Composite covered for 10 years, whereas the cast aluminum deck features lifetime coverage.