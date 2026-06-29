Why You Might Want To Avoid A Lawn Mower That Has A Plastic Deck
There is no shortage of options when it comes to shopping for a yard equipment. Even so, there are definitely lawn mower models you should steer clear of. In many cases, choosing the right type of machine for the job depends a lot on the size of your property. Those with lawns under 1/4 acre are typically good candidates for walk-behind mowers. According to Consumer Reports, the sales numbers between battery powered and gas walk-behind mowers are now even, as cordless electric options have been steadily gaining ground over the last several years.
One of the things you might notice about battery driven mowers is that some of them are equipped with a cutting deck made from composite plastic materials. However, there are a few reasons you may want to opt for metal over composite. That's not to say there aren't advantages with composite or that it won't perform well for your property, but opinions still remain divided.
Comparing different versions of the same mower with different decks can showcase some of these differences. The EGO 56 volt 22-inch walk-behind mower with an aluminum deck offers a few benefits over the Super Composite variant; While the blades rotate at 3,200 RPM on the Super Composite, they spin even faster on the aluminum model at 3,350 RPM. A blade rotating at a higher rate can provide a superior cut and handle more demanding lawns, cutting clippings into smaller bits with greater efficiency. Although most telling is the difference in warranty between the two, with Super Composite covered for 10 years, whereas the cast aluminum deck features lifetime coverage.
Composite decks offer some advantages — but not everyone is convinced
There are some benefits to plastic decks. One of the big names in lawn equipment, Honda, has produced a cutting deck using a tough polymer substance. Called the NeXite deck, this material is difficult to dent and similar in composition to a vehicle bumper. The company has even taken to demonstrating the strength of its NeXite decks by running over them with its own full-size SUV to help alleviate buyer apprehension.
Composite is also rust-resistant, which is an issue for steel. Some owners with metal cutting decks even paint the underside of the mower deck to help protect from corrosion. In addition, a metal deck can be double the weight in some cases and more expensive. This means an electric mower with a composite deck might suit a budget conscious buyer with a more straightforward and uncomplicated yard.
Some have reported issues though, such as a rocks damaging the composite deck. This can be a concern, as it's sometimes cheaper to buy a new lawn mower than paying for a replacement deck. Other concerns include how the material will do with extended sun exposure. Will the deck become brittle? Bryan Clayton, CEO of pro landscaping site GreenPal, spoke with House Digest in 2024, warning readers to "stay away from mowers with plastic decks; they just don't hold up. A metal deck is sturdier and lasts much longer."