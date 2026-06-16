Should You Paint The Underside Of A Mower Deck?

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Regardless of what time or how often you decide to mow, the underside of the deck endures some unique conditions. For one, grass clippings can stick to the areas around the blades, eventually causing problems. This is especially true if you decide to cut wet grass, which is one of the mistakes everyone makes with their lawn mower from time to time.

Even grass that appears dry still contains moisture, and clippings can build up underneath. For this reason, some non-stick lubricants might be the solution for those looking to keep grass from sticking to the mower deck. Gone untreated, this results in matted layers of turf, leading to poor mower performance and potentially rust.

Many homeowners are also exploring another option: applying rust-prevention products like specialized paint to the underside of the deck. Adding an anti-rust protective paint coating can be beneficial because it forms a thin protective coat over the metal, preventing moisture from making direct contact. That being said, properly maintaining and storing your mower are still the most important considerations for extending the lifespan of your mower's deck.