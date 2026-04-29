Want To Keep Grass From Sticking To Your Mower Deck? This May Be A Solution

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Spring is, of course, grass-cutting season, and that means it's time to get that lawn mower out of storage. There are plenty of ways to maintain your lawn mower, including cleaning the deck regularly, but that can get tedious. Thankfully, there's a trick that may help with that bit of routine maintenance, preventing grass and other yard clippings from sticking to the deck of your mower. All you need is a brush and a dry film graphite lubricant product known as Slip Plate Number 1.

The idea here is to take advantage of the product's non-stick properties to prevent the buildup of grass and other debris on the underside of the mower. Application is pretty straightforward, too. Once you've cleaned the mower deck, take a wire brush and scour the deck's surface a bit. This will give the Slip Plate something to grab onto. From here, you apply the Slip Plate to the mower deck with a brush and leave it to dry overnight.

It's a good idea to apply a second or even third coat once the previous ones have dried, ensuring that you've covered every nook and cranny underneath your mower. On paper, Slip Plate seems like a fine way to prevent grass clumps from latching onto the underside of a mower deck. In reality, how well has this product actually worked for those who've used it?