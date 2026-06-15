How Much Does It Cost To Replace A Mower Deck Vs. Buying A New Lawn Mower?

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There's nothing worse than being in the middle of mowing the lawn and realizing your old reliable is starting to show signs of serious wear. It raises that difficult question homeowners know all too well: Is it worth repairing this old thing, or is it time to buy a new one? One of the most expensive components to replace is, of course, the mower deck — the metal housing that surrounds the blades and directs the flow of cut grass.

Whether it be damage from rust, too many impacts, or years of exposure to the elements, life can really leave the deck compromised after enough time goes by. It forces you to really think about the cost of replacement versus the price of an entirely new mower. And while some mower problems can be solved with simple, inexpensive fixes such as changing out old gasoline for fresh, structural damage to the deck is a much larger repair. In those situations, the decision often comes down to economics. You need to consider factors like the age of the mower, the original purchase price, and the estimated repair bill. All will play an important part in whether a repair makes more financial sense than a replacement.