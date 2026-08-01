Dodge's R/T Badge Stands For Something Specific, And It May Not Be What You Think
Automotive badges and nameplates have a long history of giving you an idea of what kind of car you're looking at and evoking some kind of emotion. Lamborghinis, for instance, named a majority of its cars after fighting bulls. That makes sense for a brand as unpredictable and rowdy as Lamborghini.
Badges like "GT" often stand for "grand touring" and indicate that the car's high performance is best suited for long journeys (or rapid trips to the grocery store). This brings us to one of the automotive industry's most well known badges, at least among muscle car aficionados and Dodge, Plymouth, and Chrysler fans. That's "R/T."
Well, in the case of "SRT," the badge that adorns Hellcats and Vipers stands for "Street and Racing Technology"; Stellantis has gone through the trouble of resurrecting the entire SRT brand, even though the Viper sadly remains out of production. So mystery solved, right? Not exactly; "R/T" is likewise a performance badge, but it's not the same. As with most questions related to Chrysler products, the answer isn't super cut and dry and requires a trip back to the 1960s and 1970s in the heyday of muscle cars.
The history behind the R/T badge confusion
In a history for the Dodge Challenger, Stellantis defines R/T as meaning "Road/Track." It paired nicely with rival Pontiac's "T/A" or "Trans-Am" trim on its Pontiac Firebirds. R/T boiled down to what was essentially a performance package for Dodge models. On the Dodge Charger, it also dictated what engines you could choose from and both engines choices were huge, there was the 440 cubic-inch V8 or the 426 cubic-inch "Hemi" V8, a powerplant famous for its use in other Chrysler nameplates like the Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner.
Here's where it gets a little confusing. When Dodge reintroduced the Charger for the 2006 model year, it launched with an R/T trim. However, there was also a separate "Road/Track Performance Group" options package that wasn't standard with the Charger R/T. It gave you better tires, an upgraded steering rack, and better shocks.
Today, R/T badging also adorns the Dodge Durango in the 392 cubic-inch V8 trim level. Additionally, R/T denotes the standard trim gas-powered Dodge Charger, one with a 420-horsepower twin-turbo inline-six engine, as the Hemi V8 is no longer available on the Charger. So R/T is clearly meant to denote performance, but its exact definition is still slightly nebulous as a result of Stellantis' inconsistent naming conventions.