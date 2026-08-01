Dodge's R/T Badge Stands For Something Specific, And It May Not Be What You Think

Automotive badges and nameplates have a long history of giving you an idea of what kind of car you're looking at and evoking some kind of emotion. Lamborghinis, for instance, named a majority of its cars after fighting bulls. That makes sense for a brand as unpredictable and rowdy as Lamborghini.

Badges like "GT" often stand for "grand touring" and indicate that the car's high performance is best suited for long journeys (or rapid trips to the grocery store). This brings us to one of the automotive industry's most well known badges, at least among muscle car aficionados and Dodge, Plymouth, and Chrysler fans. That's "R/T."

Well, in the case of "SRT," the badge that adorns Hellcats and Vipers stands for "Street and Racing Technology"; Stellantis has gone through the trouble of resurrecting the entire SRT brand, even though the Viper sadly remains out of production. So mystery solved, right? Not exactly; "R/T" is likewise a performance badge, but it's not the same. As with most questions related to Chrysler products, the answer isn't super cut and dry and requires a trip back to the 1960s and 1970s in the heyday of muscle cars.