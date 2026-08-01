Hands-Free Gas Pumping Is Illegal In These US States

Getting gas is one of those things you experience a bit on autopilot. You're so used to it that you've developed muscle memory — a routine — while you're at the pump. You pop the cap, select your fuel grade, put in the nozzle, clip it in place, and start checking your emails. However, there are actually two states left that don't allow hands-free fueling and don't have those gas pump clips: Rhode Island and New York.

The clips have been banned in Rhode Island since 1976. "They were worried about the nozzles not shutting off and the gas spilling out once the tank is full," Chief Deputy Fire Marshal David Pastore told The Providence Journal, noting that this would cause a fire hazard. A bill in 2015 aimed to amend this since other states allowed it, but most gas stations have been hesitant to add the clips.

New York is also attempting to change its laws on hands-free fueling. Senate Bill 7418 was introduced in June 2025, stating that clips would be provided for fuel dispensing nozzles. According to Senator Joseph Griffo, hands-free fueling would make life easier, allow New Yorkers — especially the elderly — to be protected from harsh winter weather, and offer more accessibility for handicapped drivers.