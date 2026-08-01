This Is What The Snowflake On A Refrigerator Stands For

Modern refrigerators come with all sorts of symbols that sometimes may not always be clear. Knowing what they are and what they represent will make your life easier in the long run. One such symbol is the snowflake. Thankfully, in most cases this icon is self-explanatory, but on occasion, there are different variants of it.

At the most basic level, the snowflake on a refrigerator stands for a freezing function or the coldest setting. To regulate how cold a refrigerator should be, you can use the dial and turn it towards the snowflake symbol, which will increase the cooling. Some refrigerators have multiple instances of cooling settings — usually shown by numbers or several snowflake icons — so the more you turn the dial towards them, the colder it gets.

The coldest available setting is typically 34 degrees Fahrenheit or 1 degree Celsius for the fresh food section, while the freezer compartment reaches -5 degrees Fahrenheit (-21 degrees Celsius). Granted, the actual number of cooling settings will depend on the refrigerator's model, but this should give you a good idea of how things work. Some luxury refrigerators have other cool things (pun intended) in general, let alone different freezing options.