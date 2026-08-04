4 Places Where You Can Find Vintage Digital Cameras & Other Tech Like VCRs
The saying goes that everything that is old will eventually be new again. Though there are some things that should never see the light of day again (we're looking at you, shoulder pads), other trends really are cyclical. Many have dusted off their record players and invested in vinyl again, young people love Crocs, and you can buy an instant camera at Target.
Retro or vintage tech can be a fun trip down memory lane, and an instant reminder for some of us of just how fast time flies. While younger generations are discovering early digital cameras for the first time, some of us feel like we were just setting the VCR to record our favorite show while we headed off in our '95 Camry with our favorite CD spinning in the dash. Reality hits hard when we learn that our younger coworker doesn't know what the save icon represents. Some vintage tech is popular with all generations, however. In addition to retro cameras and record players, other tech like landline phones and even boom boxes are making a comeback as some seek to put their smartphones down and engage with the world in other ways. If you're hoping to pick up a piece of true retro technology and not a modern gadget, here are four places you may want to look.
Online
It may seem contradictory to shop for retro tech on the web, but the truth is that you can find shops that specialize in restored, vintage technology that you may not be able to find in your neighborhood thrift shop. You might miss out on the experience of digging through dusty shelves, but it's a great option if you're looking for curated selections that have been tested and expertly restored.
Retrospekt, a Wisconsin-based workshop and studio, is "committed to exploring, restoring and curating retro technology." The company's website offers vintage items such as typewriters, phones, clocks, film and early digital cameras, VCRs, cassette players, and more. The company includes notes and specs about each item, and lets buyers know if items such as the original remote are included in your purchase. Warranty and return info is also included.
Another online resource to check out is Repowered, which recycles and refurbishes tech and offers an online shop. Categories include computers and laptops, gaming consoles, televisions, and more. The company also offers notes about product testing and included accessories. If you're interested in photography and cameras, you should try Brooklyn Film Company, which sells refurbished cameras, film, and other accessories. For original cassette tapes, visit Tape Head City. You can also try sites like eBay, but be careful to avoid products that haven't been tested and check the seller's reviews, ratings, and return policy before making a purchase.
Thrift shops
Half the fun of shopping at a thrift store is never knowing what you're going to find. You may go to simply browse and end up taking home a cool Pyrex dish, vintage jeans, or a complete set of holiday-themed dishes. It may take a few visits to several local stores, but you can also often find old tech items, especially if you do a bit of digging in often overlooked spaces like bins of cords and with housewares.
Unlike stores that are dedicated to selling old tech, the items you found at the thrift store may not have been tested to see if they still work. Be prepared to plug in that old stereo and bring along a variety of batteries so you can test items yourself. Look for frayed or damaged cords, missing or broken buttons and knobs, and other problems. The chances are good that the item may have some kind of damage, so do a bit of research and brush up on your repair skills, especially if you're looking for a specific item.
If you come across a vintage item that you don't know much about, don't be afraid to pull out your phone and do a bit of research before you invest, unless the price is simply too good to pass up. You can compare prices with similar items online and look for common concerns. If you decide to go ahead with a purchase, you can try to negotiate the price unless the store explicitly states otherwise. You should also familiarize yourself with your return and exchange options.
Estate sales and auctions
Even if you've never been to an auction, you've likely heard of them, but perhaps you're not sure what an estate sale is. This type of event is often organized by a professional liquidator and includes the sale of the entire contents of a home to the general public. Sometimes held after the death of a loved one, estate sales are also an effective way to downsize. These sales typically include furniture, household goods, decor, and sometimes vintage technology. You can often find older computers, stereo equipment, gaming systems, and more, but you will have to beat out other interested buyers!
To find estate sales near you, check out your local newspaper or visit estatesales.net and simply enter your zip code. Bring batteries and cords so you can test out any items you may be interested in, and research fair prices before you commit to be sure you're not paying top dollar. You can also check out auctions, both online and in-person. Some auction houses may only deal in high-value, rare finds, but others offer more affordable pieces. Look for items collected into box lots and attend preview days to get a leg up on potential competitors. Online, you can find platforms such as hibid and AuctionNinja have sections just for vintage technology and electronics.
Antique malls
If you've never spent a few hours wandering around a dusty antique mall filled with vendors selling everything from old Happy Meal toys to Uranium glass, well, we have an idea for your next rainy Saturday afternoon! This is a great option if you believe the hunt is all part of the fun. Googling for a retro gaming system simply doesn't compete with the adrenaline hit that you get coming across an original PlayStation hidden behind a box of vinyl records. You can also avoid shipping costs and see the item with your own eyes to weigh condition and look for damage.
Plan to bring along the same supplies you would if you were checking out an estate sale, including batteries. Look for missing power cords or other accessories and factor that into the price you think you should pay. Be on the lookout for items that have been misidentified by well-meaning vendors that lack the specialized knowledge necessary to correctly identify some specialized tech items.