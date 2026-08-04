4 Places Where You Can Find Vintage Digital Cameras & Other Tech Like VCRs

The saying goes that everything that is old will eventually be new again. Though there are some things that should never see the light of day again (we're looking at you, shoulder pads), other trends really are cyclical. Many have dusted off their record players and invested in vinyl again, young people love Crocs, and you can buy an instant camera at Target.

Retro or vintage tech can be a fun trip down memory lane, and an instant reminder for some of us of just how fast time flies. While younger generations are discovering early digital cameras for the first time, some of us feel like we were just setting the VCR to record our favorite show while we headed off in our '95 Camry with our favorite CD spinning in the dash. Reality hits hard when we learn that our younger coworker doesn't know what the save icon represents. Some vintage tech is popular with all generations, however. In addition to retro cameras and record players, other tech like landline phones and even boom boxes are making a comeback as some seek to put their smartphones down and engage with the world in other ways. If you're hoping to pick up a piece of true retro technology and not a modern gadget, here are four places you may want to look.