5 Useful MacBook Accessories You Can 3D Print Yourself
Known for lasting years without the need for an upgrade, the MacBook and its various iterations are some of the most beloved Apple products for a reason. Since they integrate perfectly with the rest of the Apple ecosystem, such as the iPhone and iPad, there's a lot of flexibility with how you can use it, whether for personal or professional use. But if you truly want to take your experience with your MacBook to the next level, there are different kinds of tools made to support your everyday workflow. These days, there are plenty of laptop accessories to help boost your productivity. You have options that help improve organization, comfort, or ergonomics. But instead of buying them off the shelf, you could actually make them yourself with a 3D printer.
There are several websites where you can find 3D print files, such as Thingiverse, Printables, and Maker World. Members of the community let you use their designs for personal use, as long as you don't sell them commercially. Not only can you print the dimensions that are optimized to your workspace and its specific limitations, but you can also find unique designs that match your aesthetic better. You'll usually have the option to edit the print file, choose the type and color of filament, and even spray paint it. So, if you're ready to make use of your existing 3D printer and filaments lying around, here are some MacBook accessories that you might want to try making at home.
Laptop stands
Alongside too much screen time and not backing up data, slouching (and bad posture in general) are some of the most common bad tech habits many of us struggle with. But if you don't have the budget to get a monitor with an adjustable arm yet, 3D printing a stand for your MacBook can already make a big difference. Laptop stands often fulfill two functions: encourage ideal working posture and improve ventilation. In general, laptop stands are universal, so as long as the dimensions match, you don't need to look for a design specific to MacBook models.
Depending on how much flexibility you want, there are laptop stands that are stable, have a fixed height and are collapsable, such as this portable laptop stand from Printables, which has been downloaded over 24,000 times. On the other hand, if you prefer something that can be set to different angles, there's also a compact laptop stand from Maker World that has been printed over 3,000 times. Should you have limited desk real estate, there are also foldable laptop supports with a keyboard holder. Printing a stand with a tray or hidden compartment can be an easy way for additional storage for your peripherals and cables.
For something more travel-friendly, the QuickLift is a popular option on MakerWorld that works with most laptops and weighs just around 7 grams. Not only does it not need support, its designer made it so you can print in less than an hour.
Vertical laptop dock
For people who use multiple external monitors with their MacBook Air, you might find yourself wanting to store your MacBook vertically to save space. Although vertical laptop stands are some of the cheapest MacBook accessories you can get, you have more flexibility in terms of design options if you print it yourself. For example, Abstractia Design from Maker World designed a "wibble aesthetic" laptop stand that looks like it could be decor. You can even print it in different colors for a more fun, bubble gum-like effect. Available in multiple sizes, there's also an option to customize it to fit any special MacBook cases. Other unique vertical MacBook stand designs worth considering include a beehive-themed honeycomb pattern, one that looks like a mountain, and a lattice-like design that is great for passive cooling.
If you swing between multiple laptops with different sizes, there is a self adjusting model from Printables that even lets you customize the texture. With this, you don't have to print a new one if it's time to upgrade to a larger unit. Alternatively, if you want quick access to multiple laptops, and maybe even a tablet or two, you can print wavy parametric device stands that can hold up to three devices or one that looks like the McDonald's logo. There are also modular vertical laptop stand designs that give you more flexibility in terms of width differences, as well as stands that also have a slot for your iPhone.
Under the desk storage
Depending on your preferred home office set up, you might also want to keep your MacBook out of view when you're using your ultrawide gaming monitor. For 16-inch MacBook Pro owners, you can get a sliding rail that works for monitor shelves under the desk on Maker World. There is also another low-profile option for the M1 MacBook Pro that you can screw under the desk, which have both felt furniture pads and rear-pass through for charging.
If you want to avoid screwing or using adhesives directly on your desk, one user on Printables designed a rail mount for their 14-inch MacBook Pro for their IKEA Lagkapten desk. It uses T-Slot aluminum brackets and attaches to the rails instead. But take note, this design does extrude, which doesn't make it ideal for compact desk set-ups. On the other hand, if you have a standing desk, you can utilize the extra vertical space on the leg with a universal under desk laptop holder from Maker World. Since you adjust the height easily, it can also be a good investment if you're considering upgrading to larger MacBook Pro models later on. Additionally, the vertical layout clears up the underside of your table for other storage, like extension cords or keyboard storage. For older MacBook models (2018 and earlier), you can find a slim, stationary rail options that work for both walls and under the desk.
Charging cable cord wraps
If you hate the feeling of cables tangling in your bag, a charger rewinder can help keep things organized when you're on the go. Depending on your MacBook charger model, there are several 3D printing designs of cable management solutions that you can choose from. In the past, a popular cable storage design is one wherein you can loop them on an attached accessory. Alternatively, there are MacBook charger cable management solutions from user seanbeaton on Printables, which have little grooves that you can use to secure cables on the sides of your power brick.
But if you ditched the standard Apple power supply and just want a way to organize your cables, there's an option for that too. On Maker World, the MacBook Magsafe3 NEAT Rewinder by IDJUAN is a popular option that has been printed more than 3,800 times with 1,600 people giving it a thumbs up. Designed for the official MacBook MagSafe 3 cable (2 meters), it lets you loop the cable and store the charging head. But take note, there have been cases of people mentioning issues with the cable length, which the creator attributes to manufacturing tolerance. To mitigate this, they did add special versions that you can try printing instead. Alternatively, if you're using one of the other MacBook models that use USB-C charging, they also designed a version for 1 meter USB-C to USB-C woven cables that has been printed around 5,000 times with over 2,900 people liking it.
Charging brick holders and storage
Whether you want to keep it out of sight or have a home so you don't end up misplacing it, a MacBook charger holder can be a fun weekend 3D printing project. For people who want it for storage purposes, you can get a lot of different MacBook charger holders from Printables. There are low profile models that are made to attach horizontally, you don't have to worry about it sticking out from under the table. Alternatively, there are plenty of MacBook charger wall mounts, which even let you use them while attached. For example, this MacBook charger wall holder made for the 140W USB-C power adapter is made with ventilation in mind. Just make sure that you're using filaments that can handle heat, since MacBook chargers can get hot when in use, and make sure the charger isn't overheating inside the holder.
And if you're already knee-deep into organizing systems, you can also 3D print compatible designs. For example, the Gridfinity organizing system, some MacBook charger models like the 96W have modular organizers that fit perfectly in 1x2. There are also stackable Gridfinity MacBook charger holders that can fit 2x2, as well as similarly-sized power bricks. There are even Multiboard-compatible designs for the 96W power supply. Although for people who are constantly on the go, a travel case might be better use of your filaments. On Maker World, you can find designs for a compact, hard shell case for the 96W MacBook charger with enough space for a USB flash drive or compact adapter.