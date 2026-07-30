5 Useful MacBook Accessories You Can 3D Print Yourself

Known for lasting years without the need for an upgrade, the MacBook and its various iterations are some of the most beloved Apple products for a reason. Since they integrate perfectly with the rest of the Apple ecosystem, such as the iPhone and iPad, there's a lot of flexibility with how you can use it, whether for personal or professional use. But if you truly want to take your experience with your MacBook to the next level, there are different kinds of tools made to support your everyday workflow. These days, there are plenty of laptop accessories to help boost your productivity. You have options that help improve organization, comfort, or ergonomics. But instead of buying them off the shelf, you could actually make them yourself with a 3D printer.

There are several websites where you can find 3D print files, such as Thingiverse, Printables, and Maker World. Members of the community let you use their designs for personal use, as long as you don't sell them commercially. Not only can you print the dimensions that are optimized to your workspace and its specific limitations, but you can also find unique designs that match your aesthetic better. You'll usually have the option to edit the print file, choose the type and color of filament, and even spray paint it. So, if you're ready to make use of your existing 3D printer and filaments lying around, here are some MacBook accessories that you might want to try making at home.