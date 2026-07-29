This Is The First Satellite Constellation Made To Detect Wildfires Before They Grow

There is very little doubt that global warming and climate change are increasing the number, size, and intensity of wildfires across the globe. Indeed, according to NASA research, both the northern and western forests of North America are among the areas hardest hit by the rise in extreme wildfires. The wildfire "season" also seems to be getting longer, too. For instance, in the Western U.S., the fire season is now more than a month longer than it was 35 years ago.

As wildfires continue to spread at increasing rates, scientists have needed to develop more sophisticated technology to detect them. One such technology involves using a satellite constellation called FireSat to spot wildfires early. Launched on July 7, 2026 aboard SpaceX's Transporter 17 Mission, the FireSat constellation currently has three active satellites. The system has already been tested with the launch of a prototype satellite known as "Protoflight," which spent a year in orbit capturing over 1 million multispectral infrared images. It successfully detected wildfires and even detected a small roadside fire in Oregon that other systems had missed.

The project is led by Muon Space, which is working with various partners to get the system operational. The non-profit Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) is one of the main stakeholders, with additional support coming from Bezos Earth Fund, the Betty Moore Foundation, and Google, among others. While this is certainly a more expensive option than the student-built drone designed to help solve America's wildfire problem, the team behind it hopes it can save more than $1 billion annually in fire damages in the U.S. alone.