This Student-Built Drone Could Help Solve America's Wildfire Problem

The United States is one of the largest countries on Earth. It covers an astonishing amount of land, and a lot of it is very humid, with millions of acres of tree-lined land. This means, unfortunately, that it's particularly susceptible to the scourge of wildfires. The number of these blazes is truly horrifying, with Statista noting that 56,580 wildfires occurred in the United States in 2023 and 64,897 in 2024. With blazes on the scale of wildfires, it's possible for great swathes to be burnt down before the fire services can bring them under control. What we can hope, then, is that this drone-based response to fire outbreaks, designed by students, can be an important weapon in detecting and responding to fires as quickly as possible.

One of the key aspects of the rising utility of the drone, whether in military or civilian applications, is its maneuverability. It can get into the air and provide video or audio far faster than a human typically could, and, depending on what it's equipped with, respond to the situation accordingly. We have already seen one way that the New York City Fire Department is using drones to save lives, and over in California, a group of students is developing a way for the technology to be used to help manage a potential fire before it erupts into a full-blown conflagration.

In Orange County, ABC News reports, a system of towers is in use that detects any fires that break out, thereby giving the fire service as much warning as possible. What the students are now working on is using this system to send the location of said outbreak to a firefighting drone, which will hopefully be able to respond super quickly to help manage or even prevent that fire's quick growth.