One Of The Leading Causes For Wildfires Is Sitting In Your Driveway

Normally when you think about wildfires started by humans, you picture things like a careless smoker or an abandoned campfire as the causes. You'd be surprised to know that it's actually cars that are a leading cause of that in the USA. Take it from the agencies themselves. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says vehicles are the source for 10% of all wildland fires in the country. That's concerning enough on its own, but the Oregon Department of Transportation goes even further, stating that cars are actually the top cause of summer wildfires in their state. Of course, things can vary greatly between states, but the important thing to note here is that wildfires are overwhelmingly started by humans – the Western Fire Chiefs Association puts that share at roughly 90%, and out of that, cars, trucks, and dirt bikes all play a big role.

For example, in April 2026, a Jeep Wrangler ended up getting stuck in an area with a lot of brush and dry grass. The exhaust ignited the grass burning the vehicle and torching 20 acres of Florida's Ocala National Forest. That may not sound like a lot, especially considering the forest as a whole spans 387,000 acres. But with wildfires on the rise in the USA — nearly 30,000 have started in the country since the start of 2026 alone, which is the most in two decades — many "small" incidents like this add up to massive ecological damage.