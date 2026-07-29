The First-Generation Cadillac CTS-V: What Made It Special?

The Cadillac CTS-V has gained a pretty special reputation since it debuted for the 2004 model year. The CTS-V has become associated with a big supercharged V8 from a Corvette and obscene amounts of power, and that's certainly the case for later variants. But all the way back in 2004, it launched with a slightly more humble 5.7-liter V8, albeit with a much less humble 400 hp.

The CTS-V, in a way, served as a teaser for what Cadillac is today in the world of racing, with its cars taking part in the highest levels of motorsport, be it competing in the 24 Hours of LeMans or launching a new Formula 1 team for the 2026 season. In the early 2000s, General Motors and Cadillac engineers wanted to try their hand at revitalizing the Cadillac brand, which had gotten a bit stale. It also wanted to make a sport sedan to take on the entire world.

The result, after hundreds of laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, was the 2003 Cadillac CTS, or Cartera Touring Sedan. But that was just the start, and Cadillac would soon release the CTS-V in 2004, which, in the words of GM's Ken Morris, who is now Senior Vice President of Product Programs, Product Safety, and Motorsports, took "a great base model, then add[ed] power, and more track capability."