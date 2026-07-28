Flood-Damaged Car: When You Can Fix It And When It's Time To Move On

Trying to drive through a flood is never a good idea, as the damage it can do to your vehicle could potentially ruin it. If your car has been affected by flood waters, it may be possible to fix it, depending on the severity of the damage. But knowing when to attempt repairs and when the time has come to walk away isn't always a simple decision.

You should begin by evaluating the extent of the damage. If water was just high enough to reach the floor, your car might be salvageable. But it would need to be properly dried, cleaned, and then inspected. However, if the water was high enough to reach the engine, the situation could get much worse. Floodwaters can damage major engine components, or even the car's electrical systems, both of which would be more difficult and more expensive to fix. In fact, flood damage, especially if caused by saltwater, can actually total a car. Spending any money at that point, depending on your situation, may not make much sense.

But if you do decide to save your car no matter the cost, that doesn't mean you're in the clear. Corrosion can develop over time and electrical damage, though not evident before, can both cause issues after the fact. So before you make a decision to either fix your car or move on from it altogether, have it inspected by a professional. That should give you a better idea of what to do next.