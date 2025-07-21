Don't Be The Person Who Tries To Drive Through A Flood - This Is How Much Damage It Can Do

A big concern when driving through a flood is your engine. If water gets into the engine's combustion chamber through the air intake, it can result in hydrolock. Hydrolock occurs when the engine seizes operation due to taking in too much water. Driving through a flood is one of the common causes of a hydrolocked engine. In severe cases, it destroys the engine completely, and that's not a quick fix.

Another concern is water seeping into electrical systems. Exposure to flood water can cause short circuits in wiring and connectors. If you use an EV, you risk water breaching the seals of the battery pack and hindering performance. It can also lead to random electrical failures, such as airbags not deploying properly. If it hits your AC system, it could result in compressor damage. Your car's interior is not left out, as damage can get to it as well. Think of wet carpets and car seats absorbing water. These could lead to mold and damp smells.

Additionally, floodwater may cause your vehicle to float, causing you to lose control of it. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you off your feet and a foot can sweep your car away. At two feet, even SUVs and trucks will float. Finally, there's the risk to you. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, more than half of all flood-related deaths happen in vehicles. So take that detour to save your car and yourself.