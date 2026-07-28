When Should You Avoid Using Synthetic For An Oil Change?

Some car owners often weigh the pros and cons of using either synthetic or conventional motor oil in their vehicles. Is there a time when using the former just isn't a good idea? The truth is that for most drivers, if your vehicle manufacturer recommends using synthetic oil, then you shouldn't avoid it. However, there is one notable exception where a different type of oil may be a better choice.

A brand new or recently rebuilt engine that's still in the break-in period may not need synthetic motor oil. That's because during the break-in process, piston rings need to properly seat against the cylinder walls in order to create a strong seal. In this case, specially formulated break-in oils that allow the controlled wear that's needed, while also protecting the engine's components, are the better choice. Once the process is completed, the engine can switch to the oil recommended either by the manufacturer or the engine builder.

Some drivers believe that synthetic oil can cause leaks or other problems in older vehicles, but modern synthetic oils are designed to meet the same industry standards for engine compatibility as other oils. Synthetic oils will not damage engine seals or cause blow-by in older engines, and they may even benefit some older engines because they aren't as likely to form sludge as they break down. They can also provide better protection in extreme temperatures. However, the correct oil choice still depends on the vehicle's exact specifications and the manufacturer's recommendations.