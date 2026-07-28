Here's Where You Can Find Military Surplus Gear Online
If you've ever wanted to get your hands on some cool military gear, you're not alone. Military surplus has been around for as long as militaries have existed, and you don't need to raise your right hand and swear into a branch to get some. You've probably driven by military surplus stores many times, as they're located all over the place, but if you wanted to make a purchase online, those small shops aren't going to have that option.
Fortunately, there are several websites that make it incredibly easy to purchase surplus military gear of all kinds, whether it's from the United States military or a foreign nation. Of course, the sites you need to visit vary, depending on what you're looking to purchase. Getting something like a uniform is incredibly easy, but what if you wanted something like a HMMWV (known colloquially as a Humvee)? Fortunately, civilians can buy military vehicles just so long as their deadly hardware is rendered inert.
Don't worry, because buying a HMMWV or other military trucks, cars, and even tanks isn't too hard to do, and the sky's not even the limit, as you can purchase military aircraft known as Warbirds easily enough as well. Whatever you're in the market to buy, so long as it's not a lethal weapon system, you can usually find a place online to make your purchase. You just need to know where to look and what you're looking for, and the whole process becomes rather easy.
U.S. military equipment is fairly easy to find and purchase
The United States military spends a lot on procurement, so when it's time to retire its gear, it does one of two things. It's either sold or scrapped, and the program to sell gear is handled by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Disposition Services department, formerly known as the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO). The DLA DS handles all manner of gear, making it available for sale to civilians in either individual pieces or palletized lots.
Often, these are sold via online auctions containing old computer parts, electronics, and more. The best gear is usually expensive outside of the DLA DS, but is much cheaper through the program. This includes everything from generators to gas masks and cars to trailers. Perhaps the best place to purchase vehicles like HMMWVs is through GovPlanet, where it's typical to find more than one listed at any given time. The starting bid is set at $3,000 regardless of year of make, mileage, or other factors, so it's possible to acquire them at a steal.
Govplanet isn't limited to vehicles, so you can stop there to pick up used gym equipment, medical supplies, ammo cans, or whatever you're in the market for via its weekly online auctions. Coleman's Military Surplus is another excellent site for picking up gear at set prices, and there's a plethora of options, from uniforms and boots to Jerry cans and bayonets. Other popular sites include Army Navy Marine Store, Army Navy Outdoors, Gear Rack, Militar, and Uncle Sam's Military Surplus.
You can also buy foreign military equipment and gear
United States military gear is great for collectors and enthusiasts, but what about something made by an ally or former enemy? There's a huge market for gear from the Soviet Union, and after the collapse of the USSR, a lot of it was sold around the world. The German military and Israeli Defense Force also have exceptional gear, and you can purchase some of it online, though it's not always as easy as buying American-made gear in the States, especially if you're looking for vehicles.
There are import fees and occasional licenses you need to acquire before you can purchase your very own Russian-made Mil Mi-24 Hind helicopter. If you're in the market for something like that, Aircraft24 is a good place to start. For those interested in gear used by the IDF, Israel Military Products has you covered, while Militar sells plenty of great surplus items from the German military. For a more retro Cold War collector, the aptly named Soviet Military Stuff has more than enough vintage items and modern re-creations of the USSR's uniform items and more.
A good place to check out if you're in the market for NATO military surplus covering multiple countries is Keep Shooting, while Swiss Link specializes in moving single items to collectors as well as large stocks of military surplus for resellers both in and outside of Europe. Ultimately, you're limited only by your bank account and interests, as there are importers who can bring in naval vessels from GovPlanet and even tanks from sites like Tanks Alot, so long as their more lethal attributes are rendered inert for the civilian market.