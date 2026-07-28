Here's Where You Can Find Military Surplus Gear Online

If you've ever wanted to get your hands on some cool military gear, you're not alone. Military surplus has been around for as long as militaries have existed, and you don't need to raise your right hand and swear into a branch to get some. You've probably driven by military surplus stores many times, as they're located all over the place, but if you wanted to make a purchase online, those small shops aren't going to have that option.

Fortunately, there are several websites that make it incredibly easy to purchase surplus military gear of all kinds, whether it's from the United States military or a foreign nation. Of course, the sites you need to visit vary, depending on what you're looking to purchase. Getting something like a uniform is incredibly easy, but what if you wanted something like a HMMWV (known colloquially as a Humvee)? Fortunately, civilians can buy military vehicles just so long as their deadly hardware is rendered inert.

Don't worry, because buying a HMMWV or other military trucks, cars, and even tanks isn't too hard to do, and the sky's not even the limit, as you can purchase military aircraft known as Warbirds easily enough as well. Whatever you're in the market to buy, so long as it's not a lethal weapon system, you can usually find a place online to make your purchase. You just need to know where to look and what you're looking for, and the whole process becomes rather easy.