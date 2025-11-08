Who Makes Mil Helicopters And Where Are They Produced?

It may be surprising to some to find out that the most produced helicopter in the world isn't the Bell UH-1 Huey or the Sikorsky Black Hawk, but the Russian-built Mil Mi-8 helicopter. To date, over 17,000 of this model have been produced since it first flew in 1961, and this is a number that continues to grow as the aircraft is still in production today.

The history of Mil Helicopters stretches back further than its most iconic model, though. In 1947, the then Soviet Union granted Mikhail Mil his own design bureau, a move that represented the birth of Mil Helicopters. A mere year on, and the first prototype — the Mi-1 — was flying. The helicopter was in production by 1951 and made its first public appearance in the Tushino Air Display of the same year.

However, Mil wasn't the only player in town. A second helicopter design bureau, the Kamov Design Bureau, was founded the following year. In 2017, the two design bureaus — along with five assembly plants and maintenance centers — were merged to form Russian Helicopters. In turn, Russian Helicopters is part of State Corporation Rostec, a state-owned industrial giant that employs over half a million people across over 700 companies and produces everything from the aforementioned helicopters to Kalashnikov rifles.

Mil Helicopters are manufactured in several facilities, including Kazan Helicopters, one of the largest helicopter manufacturers in the world, and the factory that has produced over 11,000 Mi-8 helicopters. Let's have a closer look at the company behind the world's most produced helicopter.