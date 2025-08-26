What Is The Most Produced Helicopter In The World? The Answer Might Surprise You

Helicopters are incredibly versatile aircraft that can fulfil innumerable civilian and military roles. On September 14, 1939, the world's first practical helicopter flew for the first time, with Igor Sikorsky behind the controls of his self-designed VS-300. Although the invention of the helicopter arrived too late to have any meaningful impact during World War II, some little-known helicopters were used in the conflict. Sikorsky went on to found Sikorsky Aircraft, and ultimately the company built — among others — the Black Hawk helicopter, of which there were 5,000 made for 36 nations. However, as impressive as these figures are, they don't come close to matching the total of the most produced helicopter in the world. Even the Bell UH-1 Huey isn't in the mix, with an impressive 16,000 built.

To find the most produced helicopter in the world, we have to visit Sikorsky's homeland — Russia (Sikorsky was born in Kiev in 1889, which was then part of the Russian empire). More specifically, we need to look at the Mil Mi-8 helicopter, which first took to the air in 1961 and remains in production today, more than 60 years later. In total, over 17,000 of these helicopters have been built and are in service in around 80 countries.