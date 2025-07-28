Which Helicopter Models Are Used By Iran's Military?

Most of Iran's military helicopters date back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when the country had close defense ties with the United States. These include Bell AH-1J International Cobras, Bell 206s, 212s, and 214s, CH-47C Chinooks (which are used by a number of militaries around the world), and SH-3 Sea Kings. These models were cutting-edge in the 1970s, but are now decades old.

Iran received over 200 AH-1Js, nearly 100 Chinooks, and more than 300 utility and light helicopters. They were used heavily in the Iran-Iraq War and are still the backbone of the Iranian Army Aviation today. The Bell 212, which was involved in the fatal 2024 crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, is widely used for transport and VIP duties. Maintenance and parts shortages, however, have made fleet readiness a serious concern.

Iran claims to have overhauled many of these helicopters domestically, including producing local versions of the AH-1J (Toufan I and II) and modifying other Bell types. Iran also claims to have upgraded its Bell-212s with SONAR systems and locally made Ghaem-114 missiles, although evidence suggests some of these upgrades are more aspirational than operational. Still, these U.S.-made helicopters remain central to Iran's air mobility and close air support capabilities, even if they're decades past their prime.