Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson Is A Licensed Pilot - And Even Hosted A Safety Training Video
Famously known for leading the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson is also beloved for his extensive solo work. However, he's more than a rock frontman. Plenty of heavy metal musicians have interesting hobbies outside of music, after all — Rob Halford, the lead singer for Judas Priest, has an extensive car collection, and George Fisher, also known as Cannibal Corpse's very own "Corpsegrinder," is a claw machine aficionado. Bruce Dickinson's hobby, however, is a little more involved and could more accurately be described as a second career. He's a pilot and aviation fan.
Dickinson can fly planes, but not just small Cessnas and single-engine planes. He's actually certified as a full commercial pilot, with well over 7,500 hours in the cockpit of multi-engine jets like the very interesting Boeing 757 and Boeing 747 — both of which have served as Iron Maiden's tour plane "Ed Force One," named after the band's mascot, Eddie. Considering how much the Boeing 747 can carry and how heavy it is, carrying Iron Maiden's elaborate stage for shows all over the world was surely an easy task for the jets.
Bruce Dickinson is an advocate for aviation safety
In addition to being a commercial airline pilot, Bruce Dickinson is an advocate for aviation safety, so much so that he recorded a safety video for the United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority. The video covers how to effectively and safely spread the load of an aircraft to ensure better balance.
This is just yet another sign of his passion for the skies. On the ground, Bruce Dickinson is the owner and chairman of Caerdav, an aviation maintenance company that works on passenger jets for airlines from its 6,000-foot runway and hangar in Wales.
Iron Maiden's song "Aces High" from their 1984 album "Powerslave" depicts Royal Air Force Spitfire, one of the fastest spitfire versions, defending the United Kingdom from German Messerschmitts during the Battle of Britain in World War II, and it's a staple of the band's live shows, complete with a life-size prop Spitfire that hovers over the stage. "Where Eagles Dare" is also about World War II air battles. Dickinson isn't flying fighter planes for the Royal Air Force, but his love of aviation clearly extends to what he sings about with the band.