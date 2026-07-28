Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson Is A Licensed Pilot - And Even Hosted A Safety Training Video

Famously known for leading the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson is also beloved for his extensive solo work. However, he's more than a rock frontman. Plenty of heavy metal musicians have interesting hobbies outside of music, after all — Rob Halford, the lead singer for Judas Priest, has an extensive car collection, and George Fisher, also known as Cannibal Corpse's very own "Corpsegrinder," is a claw machine aficionado. Bruce Dickinson's hobby, however, is a little more involved and could more accurately be described as a second career. He's a pilot and aviation fan.

Dickinson can fly planes, but not just small Cessnas and single-engine planes. He's actually certified as a full commercial pilot, with well over 7,500 hours in the cockpit of multi-engine jets like the very interesting Boeing 757 and Boeing 747 — both of which have served as Iron Maiden's tour plane "Ed Force One," named after the band's mascot, Eddie. Considering how much the Boeing 747 can carry and how heavy it is, carrying Iron Maiden's elaborate stage for shows all over the world was surely an easy task for the jets.